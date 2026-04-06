The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to require Sheriff Chris Nanos to attend a public hearing, following renewed scrutiny over both an airport security incident and the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. The hearing is expected to examine leadership and investigative procedures within the sheriff's department.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since late January after being abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. More than two months on, no suspects have been publicly identified and there has been no confirmed proof of life. The lack of developments has drawn concern from local officials and members of the community.

Attention has also turned to a 2024 airport incident involving Sheriff Nanos, after details of the case were reported by Parade. The resurfacing of the incident has added to wider questions about oversight and accountability within the department.

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Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February 2026 after failing to attend a scheduled virtual church service. Investigators later said evidence at her Catalina Foothills home indicated she had been taken against her will.

According to investigators, blood was found at the scene and a security camera had been removed. The FBI has released footage showing a masked individual on the property at the time of the incident. Despite these developments, no arrests have been announced.

Authorities have continued to describe the case as active. A reward has been offered for information, but there have been no confirmed breakthroughs as the investigation enters its third month.

TSA Firearm Incident

Details of the November 2024 airport episode were in an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital. According to the report, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer identified a firearm in Sheriff Nanos' carry-on luggage at Tucson International Airport.

The report stated that the weapon contained five rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The firearm had not been declared prior to screening.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was stopped by TSA agents at a security checkpoint with a loaded, undeclared firearm in his carry-on bag in November of 2024? So many questions about this guy. pic.twitter.com/hQu4EJON1E — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) April 4, 2026

No charges were filed in connection with the incident. According to the report, Sheriff Nanos was allowed to secure the weapon in his vehicle before boarding a later flight.

Questions Over Investigative Approach

Separate reporting has raised questions about the handling of the Guthrie case. A NewsNation report cited an unnamed law enforcement source who questioned the level of experience within the initial investigative team.

Sheriff Nanos has rejected those claims, stating that his department's personnel have experience handling serious cases and defending their record in previous investigations.

Officials have not confirmed any procedural failings, but the upcoming hearing is expected to review how the investigation was conducted during its early stages.

Public Hearing and Next Steps

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has said the hearing will focus on transparency and departmental practices. It is expected to examine both the progress of the Guthrie investigation and issues raised by the airport incident.

No date has been finalised, but the hearing is expected to take place within the coming weeks.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains under active investigation. Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward as efforts to locate her continue.