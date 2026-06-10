Former Prince Andrew's flying gloves when he was still in military service failed to attract any bids at a recent auction, despite being tied to one of the most recognisable periods of his public life. The item, which was expected to generate interest among royal memorabilia collectors, ultimately went unsold, highlighting the sharp decline in demand for objects associated with the former Duke of York.

The lack of interest is closely tied to the long-running controversies surrounding Andrew, which have significantly damaged his public standing in recent years. Once viewed as a popular figure for his naval career, he has since become a divisive figure, and that shift in reputation now appears to be influencing how collectors value items linked to him.

'There Was No Interest And No Bids'

A pair of flying gloves owned by ex-Prince Andrew during the Falklands Conflict failed to attract a single bid at auction on Tuesday, despite expectations they could draw interest from royal memorabilia collectors. The 'dirty' pale leather gloves, which reportedly still bore marks from helicopter operations, were listed with an estimated value of £1,000–£2,000 ($1,270–$2,540), but did not meet the undisclosed reserve price.

Auctioneer James Grinter bluntly confirmed the lack of interest. 'There was no interest and no bids,' he said, per GB News. 'I think he is too hot to handle for the market at the moment.'

The gloves were originally donated to a charity sale after the war and later held by the initial purchaser for more than four decades. During Andrew's military service, his reputation was notably different, with public perception shaped by his role as a young Royal Navy helicopter pilot aboard HMS Invincible.

During the Falklands conflict, he flew Sea King helicopters on operational duties, including anti-submarine patrols and casualty evacuation missions. His service was widely praised at the time, and memorabilia linked to his military career would typically have been expected to perform strongly at auction.

However, sentiment has shifted significantly in recent years amid sustained scrutiny of his personal conduct and public controversies, which appear to have influenced collector appetite for items associated with him.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s flying gloves from the Falklands War are to go on sale at auction for £2,000



Former prince signed protective garments and donated them to auction after returning home from the war in 1982 🔗https://t.co/QwUJKeoUcn pic.twitter.com/lIbvhOrOfW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 24, 2026

Princess Diana Letter Fetches £5,330 At Same Auction

In contrast to the unsold 'dirty' gloves, a letter written by Princess Diana shortly after her Panorama interview sold for £5,330 ($6,750) at the same auction, underscoring continued demand for memorabilia linked to the late Princess of Wales.

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The result reflects the enduring public interest in the life and legacy of Prince William and Prince Harry's mum, which has remained strong decades after her divorce from King Charles III and subsequent death in 1997. Items connected to her personal correspondence and public appearances continue to attract competitive bidding at auctions.

Auction observers noted the performance difference between the two royal-linked lots as indicative of how public sentiment can shape the value of historical memorabilia, particularly when figures remain culturally influential.

The strong result for Diana's letter contrasted sharply with the lack of interest in Andrew's gloves, highlighting diverging perceptions of two once-prominent royal figures within the same auction room.

Ex-Prince Andrew Faces Misconduct-In-Office Investigation

The auction outcome comes as ex-Prince Andrew continues to face legal and reputational challenges, including an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active, although Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The case forms part of a broader period of scrutiny that has significantly affected his public standing in recent years.

Once regarded as a popular royal figure due to his military service and public engagements, Andrew's reputation has been repeatedly reassessed following a series of controversies. These developments have also led to changes in how royal-related memorabilia associated with him is received in the collectors' market.