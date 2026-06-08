Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are privately fuming over what they see as a royal 'double standard' after Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews sought to keep a contentious security gate on their Berkshire estate, a source has claimed.

For starters, James Matthews, who married Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa in 2017, installed an electric gate on their countryside property in 2022. According to a report in The Telegraph, local complaints were later lodged alleging the structure blocks a public path. Matthews, 50, is now fighting to retain the gate, arguing that the high-profile status of being related to the Princess of Wales means there is 'a need for a higher level of security' for himself, Pippa, 42, and their three children, Arthur, 7, Grace, 5, and Rose, 3. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

A spokesperson for the couple has also reportedly maintained that the route in question was always private, and only became an issue after an application was submitted in 2023 to have it formally recognised as a public path. It is, in other words, a classic British countryside row about access and rights of way, layered with the awkward reality that this particular family happens to be tied to Kate Middleton and the future king.

Kate Middleton's In-Laws Argue 'Need For A Higher Level Of Security'

The details of the Matthews' case might sound niche, but they cut close to a long‑running sore point for the Sussexes. The businessman's argument, as reported, hinges on status and risk: that proximity to Kate Middleton and the royal fold makes his young family a potential target, justifying extra security measures such as the gate.

'Harry and Meghan have no issue with Pippa and James being allowed to have this gate — if they feel they need protection they should have it,' an insider told Star Magazine. The couple, the source suggested, understand the anxiety that comes with intense public scrutiny and do not begrudge the Middletons taking steps to feel safer on their own land.

The sting, in their view, lies elsewhere. 'What infuriates Meghan and Harry is the double standard,' the source continued, framing the Berkshire planning spat as yet another example of the system flexing for some while holding firm against others.

The palace has not publicly commented on the Matthews' planning battle, and there is no suggestion Buckingham Palace is directly involved in the local authority process. The concern for Harry and Meghan, according to the source, is more about the wider culture around security and who is quietly accommodated.

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Prince Harry's Long Fight Over Police Protection

For starters, Harry and Meghan's own security saga has been grinding on for years. When they stepped down as senior working royals and moved abroad in 2020, the couple lost their government‑funded Metropolitan Police protection in the UK. Harry, now 41, has pushed repeatedly to have that state‑backed security reinstated for visits, arguing that his status and past threats justify the same level of protection he once received.

'He has been treated as though he's totally out of bounds and shouldn't dare ask for so-called special treatment,' the insider claimed. Legal action, hearings, the whole mad churn of it, have followed. Through it all, officials have held the line that the security set‑up is determined by a committee process, not by personal preference.

Against that backdrop, the quiet tolerance of a high‑profile in‑law building an electronic barrier to keep the world at bay grates, according to the source. 'Yet, the palace reaction to Pippa and James seemingly asking for special treatment has been the opposite. No one is raising a fuss about them taking advantage.'

Strictly speaking, Matthews is arguing his case through planning channels, not demanding armed officers on the public payroll. Even the source close to Harry and Meghan concedes there is a clear difference in scale between a driveway gate and taxpayer‑funded police details. Still, they say the row has 'hit a nerve' for Meghan, 44, and her husband.

'One Set Of Rules For Harry, Another For Everyone Else'

In case you missed it, that 'one rule for them' feeling has become a recurring theme in the Sussex narrative. The insider painted the Middletons, including those married into the family of Kate Middleton, as enjoying a degree of leeway that Harry and Meghan feel they were rarely granted.

'It's always been one set of rules for Harry and another set for everyone else,' the source said. 'Harry and Meghan have noticed for ages that the Middletons seem to be able to write their own rulebook. It's very frustrating but nothing new.'

No evidence has been provided that the royal household has intervened on behalf of Pippa and James Matthews, and planning decisions ultimately rest with local authorities, not Kensington Palace. Officials for the Sussexes have not gone on record about the Berkshire gate, either, and the comments reported by Star remain unattributed beyond a single anonymous source.

Even so, in the fraught ecosystem surrounding Kate Middleton and her extended family, a metal gate on a country lane is suddenly doing far more than keeping people out. It is feeding yet another chapter in a long, messy argument about who gets protection, who pays for it, and who is told they should just live with the risk.