KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman has been dragged back into the spotlight after a photo, allegedly showing the singer in the crowd at Coachella 2026 while her group performed without her, went viral online. The image, shared widely by fans, appears to place the K-pop idol at Sabrina Carpenter's set at the California festival just as KATSEYE were delivering their own high-profile debut on the Sahara stage.

KATSEYE made their first major festival appearance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with a tightly drilled five-member line-up. Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung performed a high-energy set that critics and fans alike described as a statement moment for the HYBE x Geffen girl group.

A Viral Photo Disrupts the Night

The night also featured a surprise collaboration with HUNTR/X for a live rendition of 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters', turning their slot into one of the weekend's headline talking points. What it did not feature was Bannerman, whose hiatus from KATSEYE was announced back in February.

Manon was spotted with Chappel Roan at Sabrina Carpenters set! She was also spotted with Ice Spice 🩷#WELOVEYOUMANON pic.twitter.com/t8X5hVnAY8 — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) April 11, 2026

The new photo circulating online appears to show a woman strongly resembling Manon watching Sabrina Carpenter's performance during one of the pop star's skit moments. The shot was posted by a festival-goer and quickly picked up by fan accounts, who identified the figure as KATSEYE's missing member. Some posts went further, suggesting the image was proof that Bannerman had quietly moved on from the group altogether.

None of that has been confirmed. There has been no official statement from HYBE x Geffen responding to the specific Coachella image, and Bannerman herself has not addressed the photo on her own channels.

Manon was spotted with ice spice at Coachella apparently pic.twitter.com/Pb1p6bMUG5 — Katherine (@Katherine36221) April 11, 2026

KATSEYE Manon Hiatus Fuels Speculation

The news came after weeks of mounting unease among fans over KATSEYE Manon's future with the group. In February 2026, the label announced that Bannerman would be taking a short break from activities to focus on her 'health and wellness.' At the time, officials stressed that she had not left the group and remained in contact with HYBE x Geffen.

Since then, however, her absence has been conspicuous. Bannerman has not appeared in recent teasers, was missing from the 'Pinky Up' music video, and did not join the rest of KATSEYE for their Coachella debut. In an earlier communication, she is said to have reassured fans that she was 'doing well' and concentrating on herself, while the other five members continued with scheduled commitments.

I don’t get why people are mad at Manon for posting a selfie thanking her growing fanbase, being happy at Coachella watching Sabrina, socialising & not showing any support to Katseye. They’ve not shown any support her way so why must she be the generous one? pic.twitter.com/fGeGTGIjTx — Zee🫧💜 (@manzietay2) April 11, 2026

That is why a single blurry image from a festival can trigger a small storm. For some fans, the idea that Bannerman might be well enough to attend Coachella as a spectator while sitting out one of KATSEYE's biggest stages yet feels like a worrying sign. Others are quick to point out that taking time away from work but still appearing in public spaces is not inherently contradictory, particularly when mental health is involved.

The reaction online has been sharply divided. One side reads the alleged sighting as a quiet signal that Bannerman is drifting away from idol life. The other insists that, until HYBE or Manon say otherwise, she is still a KATSEYE member on leave, and that policing how she spends her free time is unfair.

Jasontheween couldn’t believe he met Malcolm Todd and Manon from KATSEYE with Lacy & Silky at Coachella 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ih1kC2EK7a — Salt 💫 (@ilySalt) April 11, 2026

Read more Is Manon Leaving KATSEYE? Here's Why She Removed The Group From Her Instagram Bio Is Manon Leaving KATSEYE? Here's Why She Removed The Group From Her Instagram Bio

KATSEYE Manon Rumours Overshadow Powerful Coachella Debut

The debate over KATSEYE Manon has, somewhat ironically, overshadowed what was by all accounts a breakout festival showing for the group. KATSEYE opened their Coachella set with new single 'Pinky Up', then moved into 'Debut' and 'Touch', building a performance that was clearly designed to cement their identity for a global audience rather than just core K-pop fans.

The surprise entrance of HUNTR/X members EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami for 'Golden' gave the set an extra jolt. The track, which earned the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards in March, drew huge engagement from the festival crowd and quickly trended again online once clips hit social media. For HYBE x Geffen, it was the kind of high-visibility crossover moment they have been engineering since KATSEYE's launch.

Away from the rumours about Manon, the group's broader trajectory looks carefully plotted. Their latest single 'Pinky Up' pushes their pop sound in a more confident, international direction, and their EP 'Beautiful Chaos' is attached to a sold-out tour and further festival dates. Industry watchers would normally be talking about KATSEYE as a textbook example of a K-pop act accelerating into the Western mainstream.

Instead, much of the conversation has been reduced to a grainy crowd shot and an unresolved question. At this stage, nothing beyond her ongoing hiatus has been officially confirmed, and all speculation about an exit remains unsubstantiated.

HYBE x Geffen has not commented on the Coachella photo. Bannerman's hiatus status remains officially unchanged since February. KATSEYE's sold-out tour in support of 'Beautiful Chaos' is scheduled to continue later this year.