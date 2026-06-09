Justin Trudeau set off fresh Katy Perry pregnant rumours after placing a hand on the singer's stomach and leaning in close on the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, a moment that quickly pulled attention away from the concert film and back to their relationship.

The brief exchange in front of cameras, with Perry smiling and moving his hand away, was enough to send social media into overdrive, even though sources say nothing has been confirmed and the pregnancy talk should be taken with a grain of salt.

Pregnant Talk Takes Over The Red Carpet

The news came after the pair turned up together at the premiere and were filmed sharing an affectionate, closely watched moment. Trudeau appeared to put an arm around Perry before resting his forehead against hers, then briefly touched her stomach. That was the small gesture that fuelled the bigger story.

It was a classic example of how a red carpet can be hijacked by a single second of footage. One minute, the conversation is supposed to be about a concert film. Next, every frame is being replayed, paused and argued over online.

Some viewers read the gesture as a hint that Perry might be expecting. Others saw something far less dramatic, a public display between two people who seemed comfortable enough to be playful in front of photographers. The footage spread rapidly regardless, turning the pair into the evening's main event.

Social media, as ever, did not waste time. One Instagram user wrote, 'I don't know, but it's the way he put his hand on her stomach. I don't know what are y'all thinking?' Another added, 'Just watch the way he puts her hand on her stomach and she takes it away. Could she be? Is it possible?'

Other users sounded just as convinced, or at least intrigued. 'It's all possible and looks that way,' one comment read. Another asked plainly, 'Is she pregnant?' while pointing to the same brief touch that had already become the centre of the debate.

Not everyone thought the moment meant anything at all. One user suggested the exchange may have been deliberate, writing, 'I feel like he purposely did that to start rumours, that's why they both laughed as he did it.'

That may be the only sensible reaction here. Celebrity body language is one of the internet's favourite parlour games, but it remains exactly that. A guess. A projection. Nothing more, unless and until there is something firmer to go on.

Pregnant Claims Have Floated Before

This is not the first time Perry has found herself at the centre of this sort of speculation. Earlier this year, rumours circulated after she was photographed with Trudeau during an outing in Montecito, California. At the time, Perry was wearing a loose white cover-up and carrying a robe that sometimes rested over her midsection, which was enough for online theorists to start drawing their own conclusions.

Those claims were also said to be inaccurate. Still, the combination of flowing clothes, a public appearance and the internet's permanent suspicion machine was all it took to keep the chatter going.

The latest frenzy shows how little has changed. A small gesture, a familiar face and a few seconds of video can ignite a whole stream of assumptions. In this case, there is no confirmed pregnancy announcement, and the reporting quoted an insider who directly rejected the claim.

'There have been rumours recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not,' the source said, according to the report.

The same insider also described the relationship as being in a happy, early phase, saying that the pair are 'just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships.'

That is the version from people close to them. The internet, naturally, has its own. And for now, that is all this amounts to, a swirl of speculation built around a gesture that may mean nothing at all.

A Pair Few People Expected To See Together

Perry and Trudeau have already proved to be a surprising match in the public imagination. Their relationship first drew attention last year, after reports linked them together. The timing alone was enough to make people blink.

Perry had recently ended her long relationship with Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove. Trudeau had also undergone a major personal change after separating from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, his wife of 18 years and the mother of his sons Xavier and Hadrien.

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Against that backdrop, the pairing of a global pop star and a former Canadian prime minister was never going to stay quiet for long. Every appearance now seems to arrive with its own tabloid weather system. One look. One touch. One rumour. Then the clip spreads, the theories multiply, and the story becomes less about what happened than about what people are determined to see in it.

For the moment, though, the only confirmed detail is that Perry and Trudeau were together on the red carpet, and that a brief touch on the singer's stomach was enough to set off a new round of Katy Perry pregnant speculation, none of it yet backed by anything stronger than the internet's appetite for a story.