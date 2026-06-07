Nearly a year after the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, authorities in Clearwater, Florida, have formally concluded that the WWE legend died of natural causes, closing an investigation that had drawn renewed attention after allegations of possible medical malpractice surfaced following his death.

The findings were released on Friday through a final police report that found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the death of the 71-year-old star, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea.

Questions surrounding Hogan's death persisted long after he died on 24 July 2025. While an autopsy initially attributed his death to an acute myocardial infarction, concerns later emerged from within his circle about whether complications linked to previous medical treatment may have played a role.

Those concerns intensified after comments made by an occupational therapist who was present during Hogan's final medical emergency and by his daughter, Brooke Hogan.

Death Investigation Reaches Final Conclusion

According to the 72-page report reviewed by the Daily Mail and multiple media outlets, investigators determined that Hogan suffered what police described as an 'attended natural death.' Authorities stated that they examined medical records, witness statements, surveillance footage from inside the wrestler's home and conducted a visual inspection of his body before reaching their conclusion.

Investigators wrote that there was no evidence suggesting Hogan's death was anything other than natural. The report further stated that no criminal conduct was identified during the inquiry, allowing police to formally close the case.

The Clearwater Police Department also acknowledged the cooperation of Hogan's family during the investigation. Officials thanked his widow, Sky Daily, his children Brooke and Nick Hogan, along with family attorney Kevin Hayslett, for granting investigators access to personal information that might otherwise have been difficult to obtain. Police said that level of cooperation proved instrumental in helping investigators complete their review while the family continued to cope with their loss.

Hogan collapsed at his Florida estate before being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Early investigative efforts included reviewing emergency recordings and interviewing witnesses who were present during the incident.

Malpractice Questions Fuelled Public Speculation

Although the official findings appear to bring the matter to a close, the investigation gained significant public attention because of claims made shortly after Hogan's death regarding possible medical malpractice.

According to reports, an occupational therapist who had been working with Hogan suggested that a surgeon may have accidentally damaged the wrestler's phrenic nerve during a recent operation. The phrenic nerve plays a critical role in controlling breathing, and injuries to it can result in severe respiratory complications.

The therapist reportedly raised those concerns after emergency services were called to Hogan's residence, claiming that the wrestling star had suddenly stopped breathing rather than experiencing what might traditionally be associated with a cardiac episode.

However, those allegations were later tempered by the therapist's own admission during a police interview. He reportedly acknowledged that he was not a neurosurgeon and had only worked with Hogan for approximately two weeks before his death, limiting his direct knowledge of the wrestler's broader medical condition.

Medical records ultimately painted a more complex picture. Hogan's July 2025 autopsy identified acute myocardial infarction as the cause of death and noted a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, commonly known as CLL.

The uncertainty surrounding those findings led Hogan's family to seek additional answers. In October 2025, relatives filed a petition to extend the statute of limitations while further examining potential malpractice claims.

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Brooke Hogan was among those who publicly questioned aspects of her father's medical history. Speaking in August 2025, she expressed surprise at reports regarding his leukaemia diagnosis, noting that cancer did not run in the family's history. She later clarified that she was not alleging foul play but believed anyone in her position would want a fuller understanding of what had happened given her father's complicated health record.

Despite those lingering questions, the newly released police report appears to settle the central issue. Investigators found no evidence supporting criminal misconduct or indications that Hogan's death resulted from anything other than natural causes, bringing one of the final chapters in the wrestling legend's life to a close.