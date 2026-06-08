Formula 1 fans have demanded Lewis Hamilton intervene after Kim Kardashian appeared to snub Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle during a chaotic pre-race 'grid walk' at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, 7 June 2026.

The reality television star, who has been linked to the British racing driver, was steered away by security as Brundle attempted to interview her live, triggering a fierce backlash from the sport's loyal following.

Brundle, known for his spontaneous and often revealing interviews with high-profile guests, approached the 45-year-old at the front of the grid. When his polite enquiry about her enjoyment of the sport was met with silence, security personnel stepped in. Brundle, ever the professional, quipped, 'Don't push me mate, I'm nearly famous,' a remark that drew immediate attention from the Sky Sports broadcast audience, who were shocked and sought Hamilton's intervention, demanding he 'have a word' with Kardashian about the incident.

Brundle has made a career of prowling the grid in search of spontaneous interviews with drivers and celebrities. On Sunday, he politely asked, 'How are you today? Are you enjoying Formula 1?', only to be met with silence.

A Sky broadcaster by trade and former F1 driver, Brundle has even joked about a so-called 'Brundle clause' that, in 2021, barred celebrities from bringing bodyguards onto the grid after a previous standoff. This time, however, Kardashian's security still seemed to push the broadcaster – prompting his now-famous retort that he was 'nearly famous.'

The incident came just as Hamilton's title bid was entering a critical phase, with the racing action frequently punctuated by the glitzy arrivals and fashion statements of VIPs on the pit lane.

Hamilton Under Fire as Fans React

Fans wasted little time criticising Kardashian's behaviour and calling out Hamilton for allowing it. Social media lit up with anger after clips of the snub circulated.

One fan wrote on X: 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle – what a complete lack of class,' while another fumed, 'It's just pure arrogance.' Several comments directly tagged Hamilton, urging him to 'educate her before inviting her to the grid' and telling the F1 star to 'have a word' with his partner.

@KimKardashian You were fucking RUDE to Martin Brundle, and F1 fans have long memories. Ask Cara Delavingne. @LewisHamilton straighten out your sex tape star. https://t.co/dLC4TE7kGy — This Yank Saw Oasis TWICE 🦖 (@TravelinY) June 7, 2026

The backlash underscored how many followers feel that Brundle, a popular figure who has interviewed champions from Fernando Alonso to Harrison Ford, deserves respect even from the most famous guests. Some fans went further, suggesting Brundle avoid celebrities entirely: 'I'd prefer if he went and interviewed racing fans or F1 personnel rather than trying to get the views of celebs who couldn't give a s**t about the sport,' one comment read.

Amid the outrage, photographers pointed to the contrast in presentations. In one widely shared image, a female guest strides the Monaco paddock in a revealing lace bodysuit and jeans – the very outfit that became part of the debate. Observers contrasted this glamorous grid look with the more serious on-track action.

Regardless of the style on display, many concluded that either Kardashian didn't recognise Brundle or simply chose to ignore him.

Hamilton Confronts Celebrity Culture Clash

The scene at Monaco reflects a growing tension in F1 between its high-speed sporting heritage and the spectacle of celebrity involvement. Brundle's grid walks are famous for light-hearted banter and occasional embarrassment when stars bow out; he has famously been 'ghosted' on air before, and is known for pointing out which guests are true fans.

By contrast, others argue that Formula One employs these stars to boost viewership and that Kardashian's presence brought global attention to Hamilton's race. Even Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali was photographed chatting amiably with Kardashian and her entourage on Sunday, though he made no comment on the on-camera snub.

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Lewis Hamilton himself gave scant hint of any offence taken. After securing a second-place finish in the Grand Prix, earning a rare double-podium weekend following Saturday's sprint, Hamilton praised Kardashian's support in the post-race press conference.

'It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you,' he said. 'She does that for me every day.' The 41-year-old champion's warm words cast the relationship in a positive light, even as fans continued to debate the incident on the grid.

For now, Hamilton appears focused on his championship charge, leaving the social media storm over the brief grid-walk episode as a minor, if colourful, sidebar to the racing story.