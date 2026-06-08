Demi Moore heartbreak has deepened as the actor is reported to be standing firmly behind her daughter Rumer in a US custody dispute with ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas, amid fresh claims over their three-year-old daughter, Louetta, and renewed scrutiny of the family's private strain.

The latest allegations were detailed in court papers reviewed by People magazine last week, with Moore said to be determined to support her eldest daughter as the case moves forward.

The Moore-Willis family has already spent the past three years living under the shadow of Bruce Willis's 2023 diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a progressive brain disorder that has affected his speech, behaviour and movement.

Moore and Willis, despite divorcing 26 years ago, have long presented a united front with their daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32. Now that the closely watched family bond is once again being tested, this time by a legal fight that is unfolding around Rumer's separation from Thomas and the custody of their child.

Rumer's Court Fight Deepens

According to the documents cited by People, Rumer has opposed Thomas's request for a child custody order and accused him of a 'persistent pattern' of 'insane emotional abuse.' She alleged the behaviour happened 'often in front of the minor child' and left Louetta 'traumatised.' Those claims remain allegations, not findings of fact, and the dispute is far from resolved.

A source quoted said Moore had moved into full protective mode. 'Demi is in mamma bear mode, not only is she feeling like she has to protect Rumer, but she's also got her three-year-old granddaughter to worry about,' the insider said. 'Louetta is really the focus of this. Rumer has accused Derek of being abusive, so of course, Demi doesn't want him near her family, and she's doing everything possible to keep him away.'

That same source described the situation as intensely stressful for mother and daughter. 'It's turned very ugly, and it's causing Demi and Rumer so much anxiety; neither of them is sleeping properly - the stakes are just too high,' the insider said. The report added that Rumer is also dealing with the emotional strain of her father's illness, which has made the dispute feel heavier still.

Heartbreak Reaches Back To Louetta's Birth

The most striking allegation in the latest account concerns Louetta's home birth. Moore is reported to have made her own declaration, saying she witnessed what she described as Derek's aggressive behaviour during the delivery, long before the couple split. In that statement, she alleged, '[Thomas] had no consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process or anyone else for that matter. He essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of [Rumer's] life.'

That account matters because it widens the timeline. The relationship did not unravel only after the 2024 breakup, according to Moore and Rumer's account. The source says the warning signs were already visible at the birth, with Moore later describing the night as the moment she noticed troubling behaviour that never really went away.

Rumer, for her part, has spoken publicly about the end of the relationship in more measured terms. Appearing on her friend Maeve Reilly's podcast, The Inside Edit Podcast, earlier this month, she said Reilly's 2024 wedding had been a turning point. 'Your wedding literally was a huge reckoning moment for me in my life,' she said. 'I heard your vows, and I just realised that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in.' She called the relationship 'brutal' and 'challenging,' adding, 'I need to go and like, leave, no matter how scared I am and find something that looks like this, because I want that.'

Thomas's own filing presents a different picture. In a declaration supporting his request for custody, he said, '[Our] relationship was unhealthy and appropriately came to an end, but it was not all characterised by any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part.' The source also said he has denied being abusive and insists he loves his daughter and wants to remain part of her life. He has since moved on with artist Lizzie Loch.

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The result is a familiar yet grim Hollywood pattern, in which two legal versions of the same relationship are now being tested in public.

Moore and Rumer, the source said, have grown closer through the ordeal and are prepared to 'fight tooth and nail' for Louetta, though the custody question will ultimately be decided by the court rather than family resolve alone.

The courts, and whatever evidence they accept, will have the final word.