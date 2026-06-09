Prince Harry is reportedly preparing an urgent return to the UK in July, with sources saying he hopes to bring Meghan Markle and their two children back with him as he steps up work around the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year. But the picture remains unsettled, and the most sensitive piece of the royal jigsaw, a possible meeting with King Charles, is still far from guaranteed.

Harry's relationship with the wider royal family has been strained for years, further hardened by his memoir Spare and his public criticisms of palace life. What had once looked like a steady drift towards distance has now become a more awkward question of logistics, security and whether any reunion can happen without another round of public damage.

The UK Return

Sources told Page Six that Harry, 41, is hoping to travel to England within weeks and would like to bring Meghan, 45, together with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The trip, if it happens, is expected to be tied to his promotion of the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year. He is also due to attend a one-year-to-go countdown event for the competition, scheduled for July 10 to 17, 2027.

The family angle matters because Harry is said to want more than a brief professional stopover. He would reportedly like the trip to open a door to his father, King Charles, whom he has seen only sparingly since leaving royal life behind. Sources said there is as yet no agreed time for a meeting and no firm family plan in place, even though Harry is said to be keen to make contact.

That desire sits uneasily beside the practical problem that has haunted every possible return. Harry's security fight with the British government has not been fully resolved, the report said, despite hopes that the Home Office would finally approve taxpayer-funded armed protection for Meghan and the children. Harry told the BBC last May that he was 'devastated' to lose a legal challenge over his security and said, 'I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.'

A Family Still Divided

The prospect of a royal reunion is further complicated by what seems impossible. Sources told Page Six there is no chance of Harry meeting Prince William on this trip, if it goes ahead at all. The brothers have not seen each other since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, and the bitterness around Spare has not softened, at least not publicly.

Reports have circulated that Harry no longer has William's phone number, but sources dismissed those claims as 'nonsense.' Even so, the underlying reality is unchanged. William remains furious over the memoir, in which Harry criticised both his brother and Princess Kate. The report suggests that anger continues to shape the boundary between the two households.

Harry's relationship with his father is more delicate and, arguably, more tragic because it is bound up with time. He last saw Charles, 77, in London for tea in September 2025, according to the source, and has spoken openly about wanting reconciliation. Speaking to the BBC last year, Harry said there had been 'so many disagreements between myself and some of my family' and added that he had now 'forgiven' them. He also said, in reference to Charles's illness, that he did not 'know how much longer my father has left.'

Meghan has not been back to the UK since the Queen's funeral, according to the report. Her last trip was in September 2022, when she joined the royal family for the final farewell to Elizabeth II. Lilibet has only visited Britain once, in June 2022, for the Platinum Jubilee, and Archie was still an infant when the Sussexes left for their new life in Montecito.

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Harry is said to want his children to know the country more properly and to spend time with a grandfather they have barely seen. Yet the latest report also makes plain that the road back is still blocked by security, old grievances and the absence of anything resembling a settled royal welcome.

Even Peter Phillips's wedding to Harriet Sperling this past weekend offered a reminder of how complete the split remains. Harry was not invited, sources said, while William attended with Kate, and Charles and Queen Camilla were also there.

No update has been given by the Home Office, and Sussex representatives have been contacted for comment. For now, the return is still more hope than plan.