Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were photographed shopping for high-end rugs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 14 April, fuelling speculation that the newly official couple may be edging towards a more serious step, including the possibility of moving in together. The 45-year-old reality star and the 41-year-old Formula 1 champion appeared relaxed and tactile as they browsed luxury floor coverings in an upmarket store, days after fans began speculating online about how quickly the relationship is progressing.

The sighting followed a whirlwind few weeks for the pair. Kardashian and Hamilton first appeared publicly as a couple at the Super Bowl in February, a calculatedly high-profile debut even by their standards. Since then, they have been seen together at Coachella, shared intimate glimpses from a trip to Japan and, crucially in the modern celebrity rulebook, gone Instagram official with a slick F1-themed video.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Romance Public

Lewis Hamilton used his Instagram account on Monday, 6 April, to confirm what had largely been an open secret. In a short film posted to his grid, the seven-time world champion is shown driving a gleaming sports car through a series of dramatic turns, the camera lingering on his hands as he shifts gears and threads through city streets.

For most of the clip, he is alone, helmeted and focused, the kind of polished driving montage his followers are accustomed to. Only in the final seconds does the framing widen to reveal Kim Kardashian in the passenger seat, turned towards him and smiling. She appears to react to the ride with a simple, delighted verdict, 'That's insane.'

Hamilton reshared the video to his Instagram Stories with the all-caps caption 'WAIT IS OVER,' a clear nod to months of speculation surrounding the pair. His original caption on the main post read 'HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,' suggesting the footage was shot during their recent time in Japan.

The Japan trip was not a discreet couple's getaway. Kardashian was joined by three of her children with ex-husband Kanye West, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, as well as her sister Khloé Kardashian, 41, who travelled with her own children, True, 7, and Tatum, 3. If there is a Kardashian family litmus test for new partners, it tends to involve how quickly they are folded into group holidays. On that measure, Hamilton appears to be passing.

Rumoured Moving Plans Add New Twist

The rug-shopping outing in Los Angeles is not proof of cohabitation plans, but the optics carry weight. Home décor represents a different category of couple activity from festivals and fast cars, and several fans on social media have taken the images as a sign of a relationship moving beyond the soft-launch phase.

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Hamilton is currently enjoying a rare pause in a packed Formula 1 calendar, with the season not due to resume until early May. The break has allowed more time for physical presence, and sources suggest both he and Kardashian are keen to capitalise on it.

One insider quoted by People described a dynamic that, at least for now, appears to suit both parties. Hamilton was characterised as 'an easygoing guy with great energy,' with the source adding that Kardashian's family 'likes him.' That detail is not typically disclosed lightly within the Kardashian circle.

Kardashian is said to be 'very into him,' with both parties, while 'busy with their careers,' making an effort to see each other as often as possible. 'It's more than just a casual connection,' the insider said, adding that 'it takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued.'

Claims that the relationship 'could be a lasting on' appear premature given its early stage, and there is no confirmation from either Kardashian or Hamilton regarding any plans to share a home. For now, speculation about them 'moving in' remains unverified and should be treated cautiously until confirmed by either party or their representatives.

What is clear is that both are choreographing the relationship with unusual openness. From a Super Bowl soft debut to a high-gloss driving video and a public stroll through a Los Angeles interiors shop, Kardashian and Hamilton are not hiding. Whether the rug shopping signalled plans to merge households or simply separate properties, the pair are quietly turning a celebrity fling into something that appears, at least from the outside, to mark the start of a more serious chapter.