The high-profile abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has taken a haunting turn nine weeks after she was snatched from her Tucson home.

As the search continues across the Arizona border, a former law enforcement leader has come forward with a grim assessment of why the kidnappers have suddenly fallen silent. This new theory suggests the perpetrators may have lost their only leverage, leaving the family and investigators facing a devastating reality.

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Search for Nancy Guthrie Enters Third Month

The abduction of Nancy Guthrie has emerged as a defining news event of 2026. As the inquiry enters its third month, no traces of the 84-year-old have surfaced since she was seized from her property in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators remain in the dark regarding the identities of those who snatched the victim from her residence.

Moreover, a clear motive for the crime has yet to be established by the authorities. While several media outlets received ransom demands during the initial stages of the inquiry, officials were never able to verify if these notes were legitimate or simply hoaxes. Against this backdrop of uncertainty, retired officer Rick Kastigar has come forward with a fresh perspective on the victim's current situation.

TMZ reports it received an email from someone claiming to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper, demanding one Bitcoin be sent to an active wallet after allegedly failing to contact the victim’s siblings.



pic.twitter.com/vFQquA1Taf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2026

Having previously served as the boss to Pima County's current Sheriff, Chris Nanos, Rick Kastigar shared his own professional theory regarding the victim's disappearance and what he suspects may have truly happened following her abduction.

Former Sheriff Official Suggests Fatal Outcome

Appearing on a YouTube broadcast with Brian Entin, Kastigar offered a harrowing assessment of what has likely befallen the 84-year-old. The retired officer detailed his conviction that the victim succumbed following her abduction, even if her captors had not originally intended for the kidnapping to turn fatal.

The retired official's working theory suggests the kidnappers originally aimed to provide Nancy Guthrie with medical assistance, yet this plan ultimately fell through. This failure would explain why ransom demands have ceased entirely, as the perpetrators no longer possess the necessary leverage to extort a payout from the family.

'What would prevent an individual who had planned this out—to the level that I think he did—from going into Mexico and harboring her someplace in Mexico where, theoretically, they could deal with her medical issues,' Kastigar said.

'I believe that she passed somehow, that she died somehow, while that plan may have been attempted. And I believe that negated their opportunity to get what they wanted from the family. A lot of us think it's money—and that very well may be.'

'My theory is that she's passed. My theory is that they have nothing—they being the perpetrators—really have nothing with which to bargain any further and what they may have done with her, I don't know,' he explained.

Evidence Suggests Multiple Accomplices Involved

Former Pima County sheriff Kurt Dabb told RadarOnline.com that he suspects the perpetrator did not work alone, but instead relied on multiple partners. In his view, the evidence suggests a group was involved in executing the kidnapping.

JUST IN - Former FBI agent doubts Nancy Guthrie disappearance was a kidnapping - Fox



pic.twitter.com/tYNO5BcB57 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 10, 2026

'I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices. The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now,' Dabb said. The former sheriff clarified that the sheer volume of planning and execution required for such an abduction would likely overwhelm a lone individual.

He added, 'It's more than likely the home was canvassed prior, either by the kidnapper himself or an accomplice. Whether or not they knew a camera was there was a culmination of their reconnoiter.'

As the hunt for Nancy Guthrie enters its tenth week, the insights from former officials paint an increasingly complex and sombre picture of the 84-year-old's fate. Whether the kidnapping was a coordinated effort by multiple accomplices or a plan that tragically unravelled across the border, the silence from the captors speaks volumes.

All eyes now remain on the Pima County Sheriff's Department to see if they can finally bridge the gap between these theories and the truth.