US President Donald Trump received an unexpected taste of Filipino fast food during his visit to Manila after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arranged a late-night delivery of Jollibee fried chicken for him and his delegation. The unusual gesture prompted a surprised response from Trump, who appeared impressed when Marcos introduced the country's best-known homegrown fast-food chain and made a bold claim about its popularity in the United States.

Speaking during their meeting at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 18 November, Marcos explained that he wanted Trump to experience a taste of Manila before leaving the Philippines. The president also used the occasion to highlight Jollibee's growing international reputation, turning an ordinary fast-food delivery into an unexpected moment of cultural diplomacy.

Marcos Sends Trump Jollibee Fried Chicken

Marcos said he had arranged for Jollibee fried chicken to be delivered as a late-night snack for Trump and members of his delegation during their short stay in the Philippine capital. He described the food as a pick-me-up for the US president, who had been following a demanding schedule of meetings and diplomatic engagements.

'You have been working very hard, Mr President, so just think of it as providing extra energy for all the work that you have done and continue to do, and that is in front of you,' Marcos told Trump.

He also expressed hope that members of the American delegation had been able to enjoy the Filipino fast-food offering.

Trump Reacts to Jollibee Popularity Claims

The Jollibee delivery also gave Marcos an opportunity to promote the Filipino restaurant chain to the American president.

'Jollibee ... is a very, very popular chain. And one of their main products is fried chicken. And we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity,' Marcos said.

Trump responded, 'Oh wow. Fantastic.'

However, the comparison appears to refer to Jollibee's recognition in USA Today readers' choice awards for fried chicken rather than actual restaurant sales. The claim should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that Jollibee has overtaken KFC in the US fast-food market.

Trump did not publicly confirm whether he had sampled the Chickenjoy fried chicken, while the White House did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Jollibee Part of Diplomatic Visits by World Leaders

Marcos' gesture was not the first time Jollibee featured in engagements involving international leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a Jollibee restaurant in Manila on Sunday while attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. During the visit, he highlighted the chain's significance to Australians with Filipino heritage.

'Jollibee will be a source of pride for Australians of Filipino backgrounds,' Albanese said.

More than 400,000 Australians trace their heritage to the Philippines, while Jollibee is preparing to open dozens of restaurants in Australia.

Marcos also previously visited a Jollibee branch in Vancouver with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in July, posing with restaurant staff and the company's bee mascot.

The latest delivery to Trump adds another international diplomatic appearance for the Filipino fast-food brand as it continues expanding beyond its home market.