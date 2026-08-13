King Charles has been warned that accepting a reported invitation from Prince Harry to attend the 2027 Invictus Games could be a 'grave mistake', as the Duke of Sussex continues efforts to repair their strained relationship.

Harry is reportedly preparing to invite his father to next year's Games in Birmingham, following signs of a gradual thaw between the pair.

The King was reunited with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House earlier this summer, reportedly marking his first meeting with his grandchildren in four years. Harry is now said to be hoping to build on that meeting by extending another public olive branch.

While Harry's supporters view the outreach as a genuine olive branch designed to honour wounded veterans, outspoken critics argue the invitation is a calculated manoeuvre intended to maximise global publicity and amplify media attention around the Sussexes.

Monarch Urged To Reject Reported Invictus Games Invitation

Royal commentator Amanda Platell has jumped in to fiercely criticise Prince Harry's reported plan to invite King Charles to the Invictus Games, warning the reigning monarch that accepting such a gesture would be a grave mistake.

Calling it a 'squalid ploy' and warning King Charles that accepting could be a decision his 'loyal subjects may never forgive', Platell argued that the invitation should not necessarily be viewed as a genuine attempt at reconciliation, instead describing it as a potentially 'ploy' that could dramatically increase publicity around Harry's Invictus Games.

By leveraging an event that is universally respected, Harry places his father in a position where refusing the invitation looks like a rejection of a military cause, while accepting it validates the narrative of a family reconciled.

The Daily Mail quoted Platell as branding the gesture a 'squalid ploy' and described accepting the invitation as a 'grave mistake'.

Platell, who served as press secretary to Conservative Party leader William Hague from 1999 to 2001, characterises Harry's potential invitation to the Birmingham event as a 'cynical ploy' rather than a 'genuine appeal' for reconciliation, per the Express.

The Strategic Weight of the Birmingham Invitation

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, represent a major international adaptive sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick serving military personnel and veterans.

Birmingham will host the next iteration of the tournament from 10 to 17 July 2027, with approximately 550 competitors expected to take part across 12 sports.

For Harry, the cause is deeply personal, rooted in his ten years of service in the British Armed Forces, which included two combat tours in Afghanistan in 2015. He has publicly stated that his experiences around injured service personnel helped inspire the creation of Invictus.

King Charles Faces Difficult Decision Over Harry Reunion

King Charles faces a precarious path ahead. His recent private meeting with his grandchildren offered a flicker of hope for those wishing for a quiet resolution to the family's fractured state. Yet, a public appearance at the Invictus Games carries vastly different risks.

The invitation may also carry additional significance for King Charles himself. The King is Head of the Armed Forces and is also a military veteran, having trained with the RAF before serving in the Royal Navy and eventually commanding the minehunter HMS Bronington in 1976.

Platell, however, suggested that photographs of Charles alongside his younger son would inevitably dominate social media and international coverage, raising the profile of both the tournament and the Sussexes.

Moving Toward the July 2027 Tournament

As preparations for the Birmingham tournament accelerate, the public focus remains torn between the inspiring athletic recovery of wounded service personnel and the relentless media scrutiny surrounding the royal family.

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Harry travelled to Britain in July for official 'One Year to Go' events ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games. During the trip, he was accompanied by Meghan Markle and their two children, with the family reportedly meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla privately.

The encounter represented another potentially significant development in relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, following years of highly public interpersonal tensions.

Harry has repeatedly spoken about wanting reconciliation with his family, although his relationship with both Charles and Prince William has remained strained since he and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties.

Whether Charles will ultimately make the trip to the Invictus Games in Birmingham remains unclear. For the time being, the controversy surrounding even the possibility of public reunion is exposing the divisions surrounding Harry's relationship with the monarchy.

The true measure of the 2027 Games will ultimately be the performance of its veterans, but until the opening ceremony, the shadow of the House of Windsor's internal discord will remain the central talking point for global royal watchers.