Prince Harry's popularity among Britons has shown a modest improvement after years of declining favourability, with fresh polling raising questions about whether his efforts to rebuild ties with the Royal Family could change public opinion.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex recorded a 33% positive rating in the latest YouGov tracker, up from around 30% earlier in 2026, after his recent reunion with King Charles.

Harry's Popularity Has Improved, But Remains Negative

YouGov's July 2026 figures show that 33% of Britons now have a positive view of Harry, while 58% hold a negative opinion and 9% remain unsure. Although the numbers mark an improvement, Harry's overall rating remains firmly in negative territory.

The latest figures represent a notable change from the period following his departure from royal duties. In January 2020, shortly after Harry and Meghan Markle announced their change in royal status, Harry's favourability stood at 55%, down from 72% in November 2019.

His rating fell further after the couple's public criticisms of the Royal Family, including their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 2022 Netflix documentary series and Harry's 2023 memoir Spare.

In January 2023, his favourability reached a YouGov low of 24%.

Charles Meeting Coincides With Harry's Popularity Rise

Harry's latest improvement comes after a private meeting with King Charles at Highgrove in July. The Duke was in the UK to promote the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

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The meeting was significant because it marked a rare private reunion between father and son. Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, were also in the UK, with the children seeing their grandfather for the first time since 2022.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes released photographs or details of the meeting.

The timing has nevertheless fuelled speculation that Harry's quieter approach towards his family could be helping soften some public attitudes

Harry Wants King Charles At 2027 Invictus Games

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to appear publicly alongside King Charles at next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Organisers are expected to invite the King to participate in either the opening or closing ceremony and visit events involving competitors. A joint appearance would represent a major public moment for the Royal Family, particularly given the years of tension between Harry and other senior royals.

A source cited in reports said Harry wants the Birmingham Games to be the best yet and hopes his family, including Charles, can be present alongside him.

Britons Are Still Divided Over Harry's Royal Future

Despite the improvement, Harry has a long way to go before returning to the popularity levels he enjoyed before stepping down as a senior working royal.

Separate YouGov polling in July found that 48% of Britons believed Harry should be allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace during UK visits, compared with 27% who disagreed.

The wider monarchy debate also remains important. YouGov found 64% supported retaining the monarchy, while 23% preferred an elected head of state.

For Harry, the figures suggest that reconciliation may be possible, but his public standing remains fragile. A visible appearance with Charles at the 2027 Invictus Games could test whether the recent improvement represents a lasting change or only a temporary rise.