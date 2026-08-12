Under-18s will be barred from performing at Eurovision and strict limits placed on recorded vocals from 2027, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) approved new rules ahead of next year's contest in Bulgaria.

New rules were approved by the contest's governing Reference Group following feedback from broadcasters after the 2026 contest in Vienna. The EBU has also introduced a new framework governing where Eurovision can be hosted.

From 2027, winning the contest will no longer automatically give a broadcaster the right to host the following year's edition if armed conflict, a sensitive geopolitical situation or other circumstances affect the country's security and stability.

Minimum Age Raised From 16 to 18

One of the biggest changes affects the age of Eurovision performers. From 2027, artists must be at least 18 years old on the day of their first rehearsal.

The previous minimum age was 16. The EBU said the increase is intended to strengthen safeguarding measures. It is also designed to protect younger performers from the pressures of taking part in the international competition.

Live Lead Vocals Still Required

The EBU has also clarified its rules on pre-recorded audio. The aim is to prevent recordings from providing 'undue assistance' during live performances.

Lead singers must still perform the main melody live on stage. Backing tracks are still allowed, but they cannot replace the lead vocal or be used to boost it during the live performance.

The EBU said the clarification is designed to ensure lead vocals are genuinely performed live and to uphold the contest's standards.

New Hosting Rules for Countries in Conflict

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The changes come amid tensions over Eurovision's rules and who can take part. Iceland, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia all pulled out of the 2026 contest in Vienna after the EBU allowed Israel to compete.

The EBU's decision has led to wider disputes over Eurovision's neutrality. Russia remains excluded and suspended, while Belarus is still ineligible after its broadcaster was expelled from the EBU.

For Eurovision 2027, winning the competition will no longer automatically guarantee a country the right to host the following year's contest. The EBU can withdraw hosting rights if an armed conflict, sensitive geopolitical situation or other circumstance materially affects the security, safety or stability of the winning country or its immediate region.

Under the new framework, the EBU can commission an independent security assessment of the winning country's region. The Reference Group will then be consulted before a final decision is made on whether the winning broadcaster can safely host the contest.

If the broadcaster is deemed unable to do so, the EBU can identify an alternative Host Broadcaster in another country. The replacement broadcaster would organise the contest in its own right rather than on behalf of the original winner.

Drone Incident Delays Bulgaria 2027 Host-City Reveal

Preparations for the Bulgarian contest have already been affected by security concerns. An unidentified drone entered Bulgarian airspace and exploded, prompting the postponement of the host-city announcement originally expected on August 12.

The announcement of the host city and Eurovision 2027 dates has been rescheduled for August 13. Burgas and Sofia remain in contention, with Burgas described as the frontrunner and Sofia facing its own political and logistical challenges.

Canada will also make its Eurovision debut in 2027 after CBC/Radio-Canada received full EBU membership on June 25, 2026. Its participation was officially confirmed on July 1. Canada can take part because Eurovision eligibility is based on membership in the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), not membership of the European Union (EU).