Spain ended Argentina's reign as world champions with a 1-0 extra‑time win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, denying Lionel Messi a farewell triumph on football's biggest stage.

Ferran Torres emerged as the match‑winner at New York New Jersey Stadium, scoring in the 106th minute after more than 100 minutes of Spanish pressure to secure a second men's World Cup title and stop Argentina becoming the first nation in nearly seven decades to defend the trophy.

For Messi, widely known by his nickname La Pulga, the defeat carried enormous emotional weight. At 39, the Argentine captain had inspired his country throughout the tournament with decisive goals and moments of brilliance, raising hopes that his final World Cup appearance could end with another golden chapter.

Instead, he left the pitch visibly upset as Spain's younger generation completed a changing‑of‑the‑guard moment led by teenage forward Lamine Yamal and a disciplined side coached by Luis de la Fuente.

The final quickly dominated social media, with supporters praising Messi's tournament while celebrating Spain's tactical display. Football fans around the world described the match as the symbolic passing of one era to another, with many noting the contrast between Messi's experience and Spain's youthful core.

The contest had been billed as one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history and, although it produced only one goal, it delivered high tension and late drama.

Spain's Patience Finally Breaks Argentina's Resistance

The scoreline hardly reflected Spain's control throughout the match.

Luis de la Fuente's side kept possession for long spells, repeatedly forcing Argentina deep into their own half. Spain finished with significantly more shots and corners, while Argentina struggled to create clear attacking opportunities despite having Messi and Julián Álvarez leading the line.

Emiliano Martínez produced several important saves to keep the reigning champions in the game during normal time.

Argentina's task became harder when Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in stoppage time, leaving Lionel Scaloni's men to play extra time with ten players.

Despite their determination, the numerical disadvantage eventually proved decisive.

Torres, introduced from the bench, seized his opportunity by firing a left‑footed effort beneath the crossbar in the 106th minute. It was the breakthrough Spain had been pushing for after controlling much of the final.

Lionel Messi's Final World Cup Ends In Heartbreak

While the result disappointed Argentina, it did little to change the scale of Messi's tournament.

The captain entered the final after leading Argentina back to another World Cup showpiece with a series of influential performances.

Before the final, he had scored eight goals during the tournament and once again showed he was capable of deciding matches through moments of individual quality.

Against Spain, however, openings were limited. The European champions crowded the midfield, cutting off passing lanes and reducing Messi's space between the lines.

Although he continued searching for chances until the final whistle, Spain's organised defensive structure prevented him from producing another decisive moment.

Whether this marks Messi's final appearance at a World Cup remains uncertain, but the scenes following the final whistle suggested the end of a major chapter in international football.

Why Spain Were Worthy World Champions

Spain's triumph was built on consistency rather than spectacle.

Entering the final, they had the tournament's best defensive record, conceding just one goal while controlling matches through patient possession and pressing.

Their midfield, anchored by Rodri, dictated the tempo throughout the competition and again showed why Spain remain among football's leading tactical sides.

The victory also completed a notable achievement. Spain became the first nation to hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles at the same time, underlining the strength of the country's football development system.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal did not score in the final, but his performances throughout the tournament confirmed his status as one of football's brightest young players.

Alongside experienced figures such as Rodri, Dani Olmo and Aymeric Laporte, Spain combined youthful flair with tactical discipline.

A Final That Marked Football's Changing Era

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Long before kick‑off, FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the meeting between Messi and Yamal as 'a blessing from the football gods', presenting it as the conclusion to an expanded 48‑team tournament.

In many ways, the final matched that framing.

The tournament broke records for goals scored and attracted large global audiences across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Yet its final image may be remembered less for statistics than for symbolism: Messi applauding the supporters after defeat while Spain celebrated a new world title.

Argentina leave North America without retaining the World Cup, but their captain again showed why he remains one of the greatest players the sport has produced.

Spain, meanwhile, depart as champions after a campaign defined by structure, patience and taking their chance when it mattered most. Their victory crowns a new generation of Spanish footballers and signals the beginning of a new chapter in international football.