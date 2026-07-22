American actor Kaylee Hottle's death at the age of 18 has left fans mourning the young actress who brought heart to the Godzilla franchise as Jia. After reports emerged that she died following a car accident in Maryland, interest in her life has surged, with many readers searching for details about the rising star behind the beloved character.

Among the most frequently asked questions is whether the Godzilla vs. Kong actress was born deaf and how her personal background helped shape one of the MonsterVerse's most memorable roles.

Kaylee Hottle Cause of Death

News of Hottle's death was first reported by TMZ on 22 July after she was involved in a serious car accident in Frederick, Maryland. Joshua Hottle confirmed to the outlet that his daughter died while being transported to the hospital.

He later shared a video on Facebook in American Sign Language, explaining that he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to bring his daughter home.

The heartbreaking update prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, while many others began searching for more information about the actress and her life before Hollywood.

Was Kaylee Hottle Born Deaf? Here's What We Know

Yes. Kaylee Hottle was born deaf and came from a family with a long history in the Deaf community.

According to previous interviews and information shared by her family, both of Hottle's parents are deaf.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, has also said that four generations of their family are members of the Deaf community.

How Hottle's Deafness Led to Her Breakthrough Role

Kaylee Hottle's acting career began unexpectedly after she appeared in a 2017 advert for Convo, an American Sign Language translation app.

Read more 10 Photos of Kaylee Hottle: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Actress Killed in Tragic Car Crash at 18 10 Photos of Kaylee Hottle: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Actress Killed in Tragic Car Crash at 18

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Hottle explained that producers connected to the MonsterVerse franchise saw the advert and believed she perfectly matched the character they had envisioned for Jia, a young orphan living on Skull Island.

She made her film debut in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, starring alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Eiza González.

Hottle returned as Jia in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024.

Her role stood out because Jia communicates with Kong through American Sign Language, allowing Hottle to bring authentic lived experience to a major Hollywood production.

Her performance was widely praised for adding emotional depth to the relationship between Jia and Kong while also increasing visibility for deaf performers in mainstream cinema.

Texas School for the Deaf Pays Tribute

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior student, paid tribute following confirmation of her death.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the school said it was 'with profound sadness' that it learned of Hottle's passing after the accident in Maryland.

It extended condolences to her family, friends, classmates and everyone who knew her.

School officials also asked the public to respect the family's privacy and refrain from speculating about the circumstances surrounding the crash, noting that only limited information was available.

The tribute reflected the impact Hottle had not only as a young actress but also as a valued member of the school's community.

What Happens Next for the 'Godzilla' Franchise?

The MonsterVerse is set to continue, with another Godzilla x Kong sequel scheduled for release in March 2027.

However, currently available production information does not indicate that either Kaylee Hottle or Rebecca Hall was attached to the upcoming film.

Although her acting career was brief, Kaylee Hottle's portrayal of Jia left a lasting impression on audiences around the world.

As fans continue searching for answers about the actress, her story serves as a reminder that her breakthrough role was rooted in her own experiences, helping bring authentic deaf representation to one of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster franchises.