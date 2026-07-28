Burna Boy's World Cup duet with Shakira on the official anthem Dai Dai has rapidly shifted from tournament showcase to full‑blown internet talking point. Within hours of their performances and Shakira's 'never say never' remark about the Nigerian star, fans on social media began treating their on‑stage chemistry as potential romance rather than just a musical pairing.

The collaboration, billed as the 2026 FIFA World Cup's flagship song, now sits at the centre of a viral debate over whether the Afrobeats singer and Colombian pop icon are simply close colleagues or something more. Comment threads dissecting their hug, quotes and body language show how quickly audiences can move from analysing a track to scrutinising a perceived relationship.

🎙️ | Shakira contou que esperou 20 dias para Burna Boy enviar sua parte de “Dai Dai” e chegou a pensar que ele não participaria.



Ela disse que sempre quis trabalhar com o nigeriano e que buscava uma voz masculina forte para o som de influência Afrobeats da faixa. pic.twitter.com/d6Vs2ZYocf — Shakira Brasil | Fã-Clube (@Shakira_Brasil) July 27, 2026

Who Is Burna Boy?

Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu in Port Harcourt, is a Nigerian singer‑songwriter and Afro‑fusion artist widely regarded as one of Afrobeats' defining global stars. Over the past decade he has broken out internationally with albums such as African Giant and Twice As Tall, a Grammy win for Best Global Music Album.

🚨4 YEARS AGO TODAY…..



BURNA BOY - LAST LAST ✨ pic.twitter.com/dDDDnF52aO — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) May 12, 2026

He has also performed headline shows in major arenas from London to New York. Known for hits including 'Last Last', he mixes African rhythms with reggae, dancehall and hip hop, helping to push contemporary Nigerian music into the mainstream in the UK, US and beyond. That combination of crossover success, live‑show presence and genre‑blending style has turned him into a go‑to name when global events seek an African voice with mass appeal.

On the Afrobeats scene, Burna Boy's recordings and tours have taken him from Nigerian club circuits to major festival slots and multi‑country arena runs across Europe and North America. That trajectory helped position him as a natural choice when World Cup organisers and Shakira's team looked for a partner who could match her global reach while representing the Afrofusion sound.

Dai Dai, Shakira and Burna Boy's World Cup Anthem

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The pair's track Dai Dai was unveiled as the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, promoted as a fusion of Latin pop and African rhythms designed to fit a tournament hosted across three countries. The video, stage design and choreography drew on Shakira's history as an unofficial 'queen' of World Cup anthems and Burna Boy's rising profile as an Afrofusion headliner.

Their joint performances at major World Cup events, including the opening ceremony and a half‑time show at the final, quickly became some of the tournament's most replayed clips. On stage, they sang and danced side by side, embracing and spinning one another in tightly choreographed moments that would later be examined frame by frame on social media.

Interest in the collaboration intensified when Shakira spoke publicly about how the project came together and why she wanted Burna Boy on Dai Dai. In recent interviews she described herself as being 'obsessed' with getting him on the track and said his strong, masculine vocal presence was exactly what the song needed, comments fans seized on as signals that she viewed him differently from other collaborators.

Shakira reveals how she got Burna Boy to feature on the World Cup song "Dai Dai"



"Once I had the song, I felt that I really needed a male vocal, a male voice on the song. I don't know, because the World Cup carries a big male energy"



"So I was like, 'Who can give me that very… pic.twitter.com/gpbLAOzWGa — Buggy (@Tibug) July 27, 2026

She has also praised Afrobeats more broadly and singled Burna Boy out as one of her favourite artists, reinforcing the impression that he was more than just a convenient casting choice. Combined with their close interaction in promotional photos and video shoots, those remarks have been repeatedly cited by online commentators as material for romance speculation.

Fans React to Shakira and Burna Boy Chemistry

On X, screenshots from trending threads show how quickly fans pivoted from discussing the song to imagining a possible romance. One parody account summarised the mood by suggesting that Shakira's comments about Burna Boy being 'the kind of man every woman would want' and her decision to 'never say never' had people excited about a connection beyond the studio.

The internet is about to turn "never say never" into wedding invitations. 😂💀 — 𝔾ℕ𝔽༒ (@sammyGNF0322) July 28, 2026

Seeing both of them perform on stage, their chemistry looked so natural — Tom Odey (@odey_me) July 28, 2026

Having your own man and doing this around Burna is wild, I really expected more from her and not this smh — Li na🌸 (@vahphor) July 28, 2026

Other users joked that the internet was about to turn the phrase 'never say never' into wedding invitations, while a separate stream of posts saw some commenters criticise Shakira for appearing publicly close to Burna Boy while referencing her being reportedly in another relationship. These posts were based on unverified fan speculation rather than confirmed reporting, and should be treated as such.

No Confirmation From Either Star

Despite the volume and intensity of online reaction, there has been no indication from either artist that they are anything other than colleagues. Fan pages and entertainment accounts discussing alleged dating rumours often include disclaimers that neither Shakira nor Burna Boy has confirmed a relationship, stressing that images shared so far come from performances and promotional material for Dai Dai.

For Burna Boy, the episode has further raised his profile among Shakira's global fanbase, reinforcing his role as a central figure in conversations about Afrobeats and Afro‑fusion on the world stage. For Shakira, it underlines how even a World Cup anthem can quickly become entangled with speculation about her love life, as audiences move from talking about hooks and choreography to theories about romance whenever two stars share both a song and a spotlight.