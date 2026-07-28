Footage of grown adults collapsing, shaking, and convulsing on a bookshop floor might sound like the plot of a horror film. For followers of Kathryn Krick, it is simply what happens when she prays.

The self-proclaimed 'apostle' has built a global following through viral clips of dramatic 'deliverance' sessions, but a recent book signing in Texas has pushed her ministry back into the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Critics on social media are now asking whether Krick is leading a movement of faith, or something closer to spiritual coercion.

Who Is Kathryn Krick, the 'TikTok Apostle'?

Krick, 35, moved to Los Angeles to chase a career in acting and singing before founding Five-Fold Church, known as 5F, as a worship night in 2017.

Unlike many prominent church leaders, Krick did not follow a traditional seminary route before entering ministry. She now identifies as an apostle and leads a congregation she says reaches more than 170 nations.

Her rise has been driven largely by social media, earning her the nickname 'L.A.'s TikTok Apostle' in some media reports.

She has written three books, including The Secret of the Anointing and Unlock Your Deliverance, with a fourth, Ignite Revival, released this year. Krick credits her authority to cast out demons and perform faith healings to a 'spiritual father', Prophet GeorDavie, whom she says she follows from his church in Tanzania. Eight of her own ministry's 'spiritual sons' reportedly travelled there to be anointed by him directly.

@apostlekathrynk Revival broke out in this bookstore! In Houston, at the Ignite Revival book signing, over 200 people came for the talk and signing. How God moved in that bookstore among the people amazed us! People were falling out of their seats during the message and encountering God’s love right where they were in such a powerful way. Person after person was touched as they came to get their books signed, and I was left in awe of the tangible love of God that filled the store. Many were set free, some received impartation, and others were touched powerfully by God’s love. Hallelujah! Upcoming book signings for Ignite Revival: 🌴 Tampa, Florida — July 30, 2026 Next revival events: 🌴 Ignite Revival Orlando — July 31, 2026 🇫🇷 Ignite Revival Paris — August 27, 2026 Go to 5fchurch.org/events to register today! You can get my new book, Ignite Revival, on Amazon and anywhere books are sold. 📖 The church I minister at is called @5fchurch located in Los Angeles, CA. Every week God is doing miracles healing the sick, casting out demons and more! If you need a miracle, come and receive all that God has for you! We meet this Sunday at the Belasco Theater at 10 AM, go to 5fchurch.org for locations and service times. #revival #Jesus #christian #igniterevival ♬ original sound - apostlekathrynkrick

Why Viral 'Deliverance' Videos Are Fuelling Cult Comparisons

The latest controversy stems from a book signing in Houston, where more than 200 fans gathered to meet Krick. Footage from the event shows attendees falling to the ground, shaking, and convulsing as she prayed over them, which she later described as a 'revival'.

'People were falling out of their seats during the message and encountering God's love right where they were in such a powerful way. Person after person was touched as they came to get their books signed, and I was left in awe of the tangible love of God that filled the store,' she wrote on TikTok along with the viral footage. 'Many were set free, some received impartation, and others were touched powerfully by God's love. Hallelujah!'

Online critics, however, have voiced alarm that her followers are being manipulated rather than genuinely moved by faith. The scenes echo previous criticism of Krick's ministry, with several social media users within the wider Christian community warning that some of her teachings and practices bear hallmarks they associate with coercive, cult-like control. Her financial practices and self-proclaimed apostleship have also attracted scrutiny in the past.

How Social Media Reacted to the Viral Footage

Reaction to the Houston footage has ranged from mockery to genuine concern. Several commenters said they doubted the convulsions were real, with one admitting they had faked fainting at a similar event simply because 'everyone was passing out' around them and they felt too awkward not to join in.

Others questioned why so many people appeared to be shaking uncontrollably, with some joking the clips resembled an actor's audition rather than a genuine religious gathering. A number of self-identified Christians said the display felt inconsistent with their own experience of faith, arguing genuine movements of the Holy Spirit should not need to be performed on cue.

i have no idea how “apostle” Kathryn Krick is even converting people. I watched part of a sermon and there is no light behind her eyes. no inflection in her speech. Charismatic revivalism is a heretical joke. pic.twitter.com/pfTp4rcXFB — Pavlov’s Favorite Dog. (@soul0nline) July 25, 2026

More pointed critics went further, with one describing the scenes as bordering on idolatry, and another asking outright how much Krick might be paying attendees to react the way they did. Several users said they had fallen down an online 'rabbit hole' of her videos, describing the experience as equal parts funny and unsettling.

Krick has not directly addressed the cult allegations, though her ministry continues to expand internationally despite mounting criticism from both sceptics and some fellow Christians.