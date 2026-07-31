NBA star Devin Booker and model Irina Shayk have sparked dating reports after the pair were reportedly spotted spending time together in the Hamptons, months after Shayk was linked to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and years after Booker's high-profile relationship with Kendall Jenner.

According to Page Six, Booker, 29, and Shayk, 40, are reportedly in the early stages of a romance after being introduced through mutual friends. Neither Booker nor Shayk has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

The reported connection has drawn attention because of Booker's previous relationship with Jenner and Shayk's earlier romance speculation involving Brady. Both stars have previously attracted media coverage through their careers and links to other high-profile figures.

Devin Booker and Irina Shayk Spark Dating Reports

Speculation surrounding Booker and Shayk grew after reports linked them to sightings in the Hamptons during the summer.

Sources described the connection as being in its early stages, with the pair allegedly spending time together before Booker returns to his NBA schedule. The reports have fuelled interest due to their separate profiles in professional basketball and fashion.

No official statement has been released by either Booker or Shayk regarding the dating reports.

Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, has previously received significant media coverage outside basketball due to his relationship with Jenner. Shayk has maintained a long career in modelling and has remained a regular figure in fashion and entertainment coverage.

Devin Booker Previously Dated Kendall Jenner

Before being linked to Shayk, Booker was known for his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

The NBA player and the model were first linked in 2020 before their reported split in 2022. Their romance attracted widespread attention due to Jenner's profile as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family and Booker's career in professional basketball.

The pair were frequently photographed together during their relationship and became one of the most followed celebrity and athlete couples before their reported separation.

Following the latest reports involving Booker, his past relationship with Jenner has again become part of online discussion surrounding his personal life.

Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance Reports

Shayk's reported connection with Booker comes after her brief 2023 romance speculation involving Tom Brady.

The model and the former NFL quarterback made headlines after they were reportedly seen together, although neither publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Before Brady, Shayk was in a long-term relationship with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 until 2019. The former couple shares a daughter, Lea De Seine.

Shayk has continued to attract attention through her modelling career and previous links to other public figures.

Booker-Shayk Reports Draw Attention Online

The reported pairing has renewed interest in both stars' dating histories, with social media users discussing Booker's former relationship with Jenner and Shayk's previous celebrity connections.

One commenter referenced Shayk's past high-profile relationships, writing, 'This girl gets passed around all over Hollywood. I can't keep up'.

Another user reacted to Booker's reported romance following his split from Jenner, writing, 'Good for him anyone is better than Kendall anybody'.

Some users also shared unverified speculation about the pair's personal lives. Neither Booker nor Shayk has publicly addressed those claims.