Rock legend Dave Mason died on Sunday at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada, at the age of 79, with representatives saying the British guitarist and songwriter spent his final day cooking dinner and napping in his favourite chair, a quiet ending for a musician whose name, Dave Mason, runs through more than half a century of rock history.

Mason was not simply the singer of one soft‑rock radio staple. He came out of the 1960s British scene as a founding member of Traffic, writing Feelin' Alright for the group before the song went on to be made famous all over again by other artists.

Dave Mason dead at 79: Traffic founding member and British rocker who worked with Fleetwood Mac and Rolling Stones passes away https://t.co/lA38SQfwBV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 22, 2026

Across the decades that followed, he moved from bandmate to in‑demand solo act in the United States, contributing guitar lines, harmonies and songs to some of the genre's most recognisable records and eventually securing his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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Remembering Dave Mason, From Traffic To 'We Just Disagree'

Dave Mason's reputation rested on a rare mix of songwriting craft and quietly showy guitar work. With Traffic, he helped define a shift from beat music into something more expansive and exploratory, even before his own solo career took off.

The band's track Feelin' Alright, written by Mason, became one of those songs that seemed to belong to everyone, re‑interpreted repeatedly yet always carrying the DNA of its original writer. He would later become best known to many casual listeners for We Just Disagree, a reflective soft‑rock ballad that turned into his signature solo hit and pinned his voice and name to a particular moment in 1970s radio culture.

The irony is that, away from that one song, Mason's CV reads like a map of classic rock itself. The statement following his death stressed that he spent decades 'shaping rock music's most iconic tracks,' working not only as a frontman but as a trusted collaborator.

In the United States especially, Mason carved out a second act as a touring and recording artist with his own following. Those solo albums kept him in circulation long after his early days with Traffic, while his collaborations with major names in the scene cemented his position inside a loose fraternity of players who, in effect, built the sound now marketed as classic rock.

The star had officially retired from touring last year for medical reasons. #DailyExpress https://t.co/0jQZL6GQjq pic.twitter.com/5y79wWhOYj — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 22, 2026

His induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognised that long game. It was less about a single era and more about a career that had touched multiple phases of the genre, from the experimental British late‑sixties to the polished, studio‑driven world he helped to navigate later on.

A 'Storybook' Final Day For Dave Mason

The account of Dave Mason's final hours, shared on his social media and through a statement from his representative, is oddly detailed, almost novelistic. 'On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,' the representative said, confirming the death at 79.

The statement fixed the date as Sunday, 19 April, and described him as a 'celebrated songwriter, musician, singer, and author' who 'passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, NV.'

Dave Mason dead: Traffic singer's heartbreaking final moments revealed as he dies aged 79 https://t.co/55XjzgY2iO pic.twitter.com/PiBpsJ6i1C — Standard News (@standardnews) April 22, 2026

The lack of a stated cause of death leaves obvious questions unanswered, and nothing further has been confirmed. What his team clearly did want out there was the texture of that final evening.

Mason had spent time in the kitchen, 'cooking an amazing dinner' with his wife, Winifred. Afterwards, he settled into his usual chair, the small dog Star, a Maltese, resting at his feet, and went down for a nap.

The message continues, 'He passed away peacefully, in his favourite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end.'

There is a conscious attempt there to frame his death as a kind of final act that matched his personality, domestic, rooted, fully in control. Whether life and death ever follow such neat story arcs is another matter, but it is striking that those around him chose that detail as the public image to carry forward.

💔 Dave Mason, co-founder of Traffic & writer of Feelin’ Alright?, has passed away at 79



He also delivered solo hits like We Just Disagree and worked with icons including Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones & George Harrison



His decades-long career helped shape rock music#Music pic.twitter.com/55HViwNaNU — GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) April 22, 2026

The tribute concluded with a line that many obituaries reach for but which, in Mason's case, is hard to argue with. 'He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever.'

In practical terms, that legacy is measured in songs written, performances recorded and memories held by fans who grew up with his records playing in the background of otherwise ordinary days.

On the personal side, the statement notes that Dave Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, his daughter, Danielle, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son, True, and his sister, Valerie Leonard, reminders that behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plaque and the stories about band line‑ups sits a family that has absorbed its share of loss.

Long before the Hall of Fame and the talk of a 'storybook ending,' there were small British bands with names like The Jaguars and The Hellions, and a young guitarist figuring out what sort of noise he wanted to make. From those early groups, through the formation of Traffic with Steve Winwood and others, to the gentle radio rotation of We Just Disagree, that is the span of the career now being summed up in a few paragraphs of official remembrance.