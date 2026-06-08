After the news of Jake Short and Mika Abdalla's breakup, an old video began circulating online, showing the Disney actor calling the Off Campus star 'some b—' during a 2024 podcast appearance.

In a 2024 episode of The Sit and Chat podcast, hosted by Short and fellow Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry, the latter asked Short how he would describe Abdalla, to which he responded, 'Some b—.'

Short faced backlash for his controversial comment, with fans saying Abdalla 'dodged a bullet' and is better off without him.

Jake Short Apologises for 'Disrespectful, Juvenile Joke'

'I made a disrespectful, juvenile joke in a clip that recirculated this week,' the Disney actor wrote in a statement shared via his Instagram stories. 'It's imperative to me that I take accountability as I am aware that it was inappropriate.'

'It's not representative of who I am or who I was in my relationship, but I continue to learn from this situation and work to show people the respect they deserve,' he added.

Following the resurfaced podcast clip, Short and Abdalla also shared a joint statement to US Weekly, saying that they were in a 'loving, respectful relationship.'

'We've seen a conversation around clips of us together when we were in a relationship, and people making harmful and inaccurate assumptions about our dynamic,' Short and Abdalla said.

'We were in a loving, respectful relationship for five years [and] it's hurtful to see playful moments dissected in a way that does not reflect the respect and love we had and still have for each other,' the exes added.

Jake Short and Mika Abdalla's Relationship

Short and Abdalla were in a relationship for five years. They met on the set of Hulu's Sex Appeal in 2021, where they quickly formed a connection while filming.

'I came over just to say hi, and we ended up talking, not about the script, just talking and getting to know each other for hours. I was like, wait, this guy is actually really cool and sweet and great,' Abdalla said in 2024.

In 2025, Short and Abdalla got engaged. 'An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his [fiancée] Mika Abdalla. From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever,' Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, wrote on Instagram.

In June 2026, a representative for Abdalla confirmed that the Off Campus star and Short are no longer together, but 'remain on friendly terms.'

Read more 10 Photos of Jake Short: All About the Disney Actor and 'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla's Ex-Fiancé 10 Photos of Jake Short: All About the Disney Actor and 'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla's Ex-Fiancé

'Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that [she] and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,' the rep told US Weekly.

Sources told DeuxMoi that the split happened 'shortly before Off Campus premiered at the beginning of May' and that 'it just didn't work out and they remain on good terms.'

Short recently appeared in an episode of the procedural drama TV series 9-1-1. Meanwhile, Abdalla is set to lead the second season of Amazon's hit hockey romance series Off Campus, alongside co-star Stephen Kalyn.