Former four-division world boxing champion Adrien Broner has found himself back in the spotlight despite not stepping foot inside a professional ring for two years. The controversial American boxer has stunned combat sports fans by claiming he came remarkably close to a physical altercation with UFC icon Jon Jones.

The unexpected revelation surfaced during a recent online livestream hosted by internet personality DeenTheGreat. Broner disclosed that he had crossed paths with Jones during a night out in Las Vegas.

Broner Almost Hit Jones with A Left Hook

According to Broner, the high-profile encounter quickly took a volatile turn as the atmosphere between the two elite athletes rapidly deteriorated. He alleged that the former UFC two-weight champion was heavily intoxicated during the encounter.

Broner claimed that Jones began directing a barrage of insults and provocative comments toward him, which immediately triggered his defensive instincts. The boxer stated that the verbal onslaught caught him completely off guard given the public setting.

The situation grew so intense that Broner admitted he seriously considered launching a physical assault on the MMA legend. The 35-year-old claimed he was on the verge of swinging his signature left hook at Jones.

'He cussed me out real bad that last time I was with him,' Broner revealed (h/t Bloody Elbow). 'He was real drunk. He was just intoxicated. I wouldn't let that go with anybody else, but it was him, and I'm like, ''I know he's drunk"'.

'I don't give a f*** if it's Jon Jones or anybody. He was cooked. He was so drunk. He's good, but he almost felt my left hook that night. It was bad. This was not too long ago in Vegas. He was drunk and just talking s***. He's talking and yelling. I'm like, "What the f***, bro?"'

Adrien Broner says he almost swung on Jon Jones during a recent night out in Vegas 😳



“He almost felt my left hook that night. It was bad. He was tripping. He was drunk, talking sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/0GJjlaFU7M — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 7, 2026

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Broner Thinks Boxers Are Better Than MMA Fighters

It remains entirely unclear whether Broner and Jones share any genuine history or friendship beyond this volatile Las Vegas crossover. However, 'The Problem' has previously been vocal about his detachment from the world of mixed martial arts, having once openly revealed that he is not a major fan of the sport.

Broner has consistently maintained that boxing remains the far superior and more demanding discipline of the two combat sports. He firmly believes that traditional boxing is a much tougher sport than MMA and has frequently argued that boxers possess a higher level of skill and athletic prowess than their cage-fighting counterparts.

'I'm really not too big on MMA,' Broner said in 2013 (h/t MMA Mania). 'I really don't look at it as a real sport because anybody can come into MMA and learn that. You can learn that. You can't just come into boxing and be a world champion. You got to be born with it. Right now, you can go into MMA, learn all the submission moves and be a world champion.'

Broner has been a prominent fixture in professional boxing since making his debut in May 2008. Over a decorated yet turbulent career, the Cincinnati-born fighter secured world titles in four separate weight classes, capturing the WBO junior lightweight, WBC lightweight, WBA welterweight, and WBA super lightweight crowns.

On the other hand, Jones is widely regarded as arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. He last competed professionally under the UFC banner and went undefeated as the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, respectively.