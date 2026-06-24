A viral video of a model being thrown into shark-filled waters as a live 'human bobber', tethered to a rope and a dead fish, has sent shockwaves across social media, with millions watching as 26-year-old Toronto model CeCe Rose was dragged beneath the surface.

The stunt has reignited scrutiny of its orchestrator, influencer Anthony Dawson, better known as TooTurntTony, who has previously been criticised by marine biologists and faced legal consequences over his treatment of protected marine animals.

Woman Used as 'Human Bobber' in Shark Fishing Stunt

The video, shared on Dawson's social media accounts, shows Rose being lowered into open water near a harbour with a rope attached to her body while a dead fish was used as bait. Moments later, a shark appeared, pulling Rose beneath the surface before she was hauled back to safety.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rose admitted she was initially nervous about taking part in the stunt.

'I was frightened at first but the water was very calming. I knew if or when a shark came by it would go after the fish in the water on the hook and not me. At least that's what I hoped. But I could see how it could have gone sideways,' she said.

'I'd say it was around two minutes. Could have been less, it just felt that long,' she added. 'He felt like the risk factor was only about 10 per cent but we also had discussed worst-case scenarios.'

The model said she tried not to let fear get the better of her when she agreed to participate in the stunt for social media content.

Dawson later acknowledged that the challenge had not unfolded exactly as planned.

'This was a complete sh*t show,' he said. 'Luckily we were able to bring her in safely as well as the beast.'

Although Dawson maintained that neither people nor animals were harmed during the stunt, the footage has drawn further scrutiny.

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In the video, he is seen bringing the shark onto a boat and holding it for the camera before releasing it back into the water. A child accompanying the group is also briefly shown sitting on the shark before it is released.

While Dawson insisted that no one was injured, the footage appears to show visible scrapes on Rose's ankle after she was dragged through the water.

Who Is TooTurntTony?

Anthony Dawson, better known as TooTurntTony, is a social media influencer known for viral comedy videos, outdoor adventures and increasingly high-risk stunts.

Born in Commerce, Michigan, the 31-year-old studied film and marketing at Western Michigan University. He first built a following on TikTok through videos about duck ranching and wetland conservation, often featuring his pet duck, Baby Girl.

His audience has since grown to more than 20 million TikTok followers, with millions more across YouTube and Instagram. Much of his content features relatives collectively known as the 'TooTurntFamily.'

Known for pushing the limits of viral entertainment, Dawson regularly shares prank videos and attention-grabbing challenges. His shark-fishing stunt with CeCe Rose has become one of his most controversial videos to date.

Wildlife Concerns Erupt Following the Video

Criticism was swift, with many viewers accusing Dawson of putting both people and wildlife at risk for online engagement.

'Treating a nurse shark like that for clicks. Terrible,' one commenter wrote. Others questioned the legality and safety of the stunt.

This is not the first time Dawson has faced backlash. In 2024, marine biologist and shark conservation advocate Andriana Fragola, known online as @andriana_marine, criticised his shark-fishing content.

Arguing that Dawson's stunts 'aren't sustainable' and that they were 'frustrating and annoying from a shark conservation perspective', she urged greater public education about coexisting with marine wildlife.

That same year, Dawson was banned from Daytona Beach after catching and dragging a tiger shark from the water. He was also cited for mishandling a protected sandbar shark in Lee County, Florida.

The latest stunt has renewed attention on Dawson's history of controversial wildlife content.