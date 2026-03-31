Lindsey Graham has expressed his support for Donald Trump amid the president's attempts to engage in peace talks with Iran. The statement follows a controversy involving the senator after photos of him vacationing at Disney World circulated online.

Graham revealed that he held a lengthy conversation with Trump about the possible consequences Iran could face if the country does not agree to an acceptable peace deal. He noted that while he supports diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, it takes two to tango.

Graham Backs Trump's Iran Diplomacy Amid Escalating Threats

On Truth Social, Trump was first to detail his position on Iran. Trump said the United States is engaged in serious discussions about ending its military operations in Iran. If a deal is not reached and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, Trump threatened to destroy Iran's electric generating plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island. Trump stated that such measures would serve as retribution for the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the conflict.

“The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0MWL2hSNmK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 30, 2026

Graham was quick to repost the president's message, urging Trump to wind down the war and pursue a historic peace deal. 'If this historic normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel occurs, it will be due to President Trump's bold, decisive leadership in dealing with the Iranian threat so they can no longer be a spoiler for peace like they were on October 7, 2023,' Graham wrote.

Just had a very good discussion with @POTUS about his recent statement regarding the consequences to Iran if they do not agree to an acceptable peace deal.



I support diplomatic efforts to end the conflict consistent with our military objectives, but it takes two to tango.



The… https://t.co/0EgFaFwKHj — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 30, 2026

Disney World Photos Draw Online Criticism

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Graham's comments and his Disney World trip drew criticism online, with some directing personal criticism at the senator. Others pointed to the fact that Graham vacationed at Disney World during the ongoing government shutdown, with photos of the senator holding a bubble wand circulating on social media alongside images of him dining at one of the resort's restaurants.

With the government shutdown ongoing, critics argued that elected officials should be working to resolve the impasse rather than taking leisure trips. Many pointed out that Graham had been photographed holding a bubble wand and enjoying a meal at one of the resort's restaurants, details that fuelled the online mockery. Social media users edited his photo to depict him wearing Cinderella's gown, while others used the moment to call for his retirement.

Others turned their attention to Trump's Iran threats, with some framing them in stark terms.

This is weird... very weird. The ladybug story doesn't surprise me anymore. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 30, 2026

'Trump is threatening disgusting war crimes. These would be pure terrorist attacks. The United States has lost all moral standing,' one person wrote.

Trump is threatening disgusting war crimes, these would be pure terrorist attacks. The United States has lost all moral standing — Doug (@StrategicWin5) March 30, 2026

'Trump giving Israel everything they want during his first term caused all this BS,' another person wrote.

Trump giving Israel everything they want during his first term caused all this BS — Quanchi (@QuanchiiP) March 30, 2026

California Congressman Photographed at Las Vegas Casino

Graham is not the only political figure photographed taking a break during the ongoing government shutdown. California Congressman Robert Garcia was photographed at a casino in Las Vegas, with the images circulating online alongside the scrutiny already directed at Graham.

The congressman and several others are currently on spring break despite their failure to pass a bill that would end the shutdown. Garcia addressed the photograph on social media, stating he had been visiting his father.