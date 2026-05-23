Liz Wright, wife of US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, has gone viral after appearing on Katie Miller's podcast, where she said teachers' unions deliberately keep students 'stupid' so they can 'control them and turn them into Democrats.'

The remark was captured on video and shared on 22 May 2026 by the political monitoring account PatriotTakes, generating immediate backlash and widespread attention online. When a reporter asked what conspiracy theory she believed in, Wright pushed back on the premise before delivering her verdict on American education politics.

Her comment places a Cabinet spouse squarely at the centre of one of the Trump administration's most intensely fought domestic battles, arriving just weeks after a major watchdog report documented over a billion dollars in teachers' union political spending flowing almost exclusively to Democratic causes.

The Exact Exchange That Went Viral

The clip circulating on X shows Miller asking Wright directly which conspiracy theory she believes in. Wright said she does not believe in conspiracy theories before immediately adding, 'Unless politically.' She then stated, 'The teachers' unions want to keep the students stupid so they can control them and turn them into Democrats.' The reporter appeared taken aback by the response.

Katie Miller: “What’s a conspiracy theory that you believe in?”



Liz Wright, wife of Trump Energy Secretary Chris Wright: “…The teachers unions want to keep the students stupid so they can control them and turn them into Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/x84c6saOFz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 21, 2026

The framing was notable. By prefacing her remark with a rejection of the word 'conspiracy theory,' Wright positioned the claim not as fringe speculation but as a political conviction she holds with confidence.

The comment spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing both enthusiastic agreement from conservative commentators and sharp criticism from educators and union supporters. The Department of Energy had not issued a public response at time of publication.

Political Background of a Cabinet Spouse

Chris Wright is the 17th US Secretary of Energy, confirmed by the Senate on 3 February 2025 on a 59-38 vote. Before joining the Cabinet, he founded Pinnacle Technologies, which helped launch commercial shale gas production, and served as chairman and chief executive of Liberty Energy, North America's second-largest hydraulic fracturing company.

In his Senate confirmation hearing, he described meeting Liz Wright at the age of 18 as 'the most fortunate event in my very fortunate life,' and she was seated beside him when he testified before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Liz is not a background figure in the couple's political activities. According to OpenSecrets, she co-hosted a fundraiser in August 2024 that generated £137,000 ($175,000) for Trump-aligned Republican candidates.

In 2014, she and her husband jointly authored an op-ed in the Denver Post supporting the Koch network's defence of limited government and free-market energy policy. She has appeared alongside Chris Wright on political podcasts, most recently on The Katie Miller Podcast in April 2026, where the couple discussed Cabinet life, energy policy and marriage.

Her remark on teachers' unions, however, marks a sharp departure from her usual public positioning. The statement carries additional weight given that her husband's Cabinet colleague, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, has publicly told teachers they can opt out of union dues under the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME. The administration has made breaking the political influence of public-sector unions a recurring priority, and Liz Wright's comment fits squarely within that campaign.

Billion-Dollar Paper Trail Behind the Allegation

Whatever the merit of her specific framing, the underlying charge that teachers' unions operate primarily as a Democratic political vehicle rests on documented financial data. A report published on 27 April 2026 by Defending Education, a conservative education watchdog group, found that the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) directed a combined $669,324,912.33 in member dues and political action committee funds toward left-wing political entities, far-left nonprofits and Democratic campaigns since August 2015. Factor in state and local affiliates, and that figure crosses $1 billion, documented through federal filings and campaign finance records.

Rhyen Staley, Defending Education's research director, was direct in his assessment. 'Show me your budget and I will show you what you value,' Staley told Fox News Digital, 'and what the teachers unions value is political power and advancing a left-wing, social justice agenda.' His colleague Nicole Neily, Defending Education's president, added, 'Educators are victims of a bait and switch: instead of their dues going to advocate for increased pay or improved working environments, they're being spent advancing a hard-left political agenda.'

A separate investigation published in May 2026 by the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University, analysed by The Free Press, found that the NEA's annual disbursement budget reached approximately $450 million in fiscal year 2025.

Of that, less than $46 million, or roughly 10%, was spent on activities that directly represented or supported the union's members. 'You read a stat like that,' Tova Plaut, a New York City teacher and member of both the NEA and AFT, told The Free Press, 'and you start to wonder, where is all that money going?'

Democratic Alignment of Union Leadership vs Membership Demographics

The lopsidedness of unions' political giving is a matter of public record, filed with the Federal Election Commission. In the 2024 election cycle, 99.9% of the AFT's PAC contributions went to Democratic candidates, while Republicans received roughly $2,800 out of $2.7 million total. The NEA directed 98.1% of its contributions to Democrats. The gap between union leadership's political orientation and the broader teaching workforce has been a persistent theme in criticism: a 2017 Education Week survey, referenced widely in subsequent reporting, found that only 41% of teachers nationwide identified as Democrats.

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NEA President Becky Pringle has long maintained that the union is non-partisan and that its membership is 'nearly evenly split between Democrats, Republicans, and independents.' AFT President Randi Weingarten, who stepped down from the Democratic National Committee earlier this year, has spoken at multiple Democratic National Conventions. Both union presidents appeared together outside the US Capitol on 12 February 2025 to defend public education at Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing. Neither the NEA nor the AFT responded publicly to Defending Education's April 2026 report at time of its publication.

The Trump administration's broader approach to dismantling public-sector union influence is codified across multiple fronts. More than 13,000 teachers have already joined the Teacher Freedom Alliance, which is offering free liability insurance as an incentive to leave. Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation policy document that has shaped much of the administration's domestic agenda, explicitly targets teachers' union power and outlines mechanisms to weaken collective bargaining in public education.

Liz Wright may have phrased it as a political belief rather than a conspiracy theory, but the administration governing around her husband is treating it as policy.