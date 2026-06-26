Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about experiencing what she described as a 'slight, slight depression' following the end of Stranger Things, revealing the emotional toll of stepping away from the globally successful Netflix series and adjusting to life after a decade-long role that defined her adolescence and early adulthood.

Speaking during a live recording of Happy Sad Confused at 92NY with Josh Horowitz, Brown reflected on the unexpected impact of the show coming to an end.

'I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression,' she said. 'It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person.'

The actress, now one of the most recognisable young stars to emerge from Netflix's global streaming era, said the emotional shift after filming ended was more difficult than she had anticipated.

Struggle With Post-Show Identity

Brown suggested that part of the difficulty came from adjusting to life without the routine and relationships built during filming, which began when she was still a child.

She explained that she made a conscious effort to stay connected with her castmates, describing attempts to repair any emotional distance after the series drew to a close.

'I was like, "We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?"' she said, adding that she reached out to ensure there were no unresolved tensions.

Efforts to Mend Cast Relationships

Brown revealed she actively tried to maintain and strengthen relationships with her co-stars after filming, saying she did not want the bond formed over nearly a decade to fade.

'I was like, "I'm sorry if I ever upset you," and was just trying to mend anything,' she said. 'It's been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling.'

Her comments highlight the unusual dynamic of long-running ensemble casts, particularly in child-led productions where actors grow up together on set over extended periods.

Emotional Moment on the Beach

Brown also recalled a moment of emotional release during a break after filming, describing how the weight of the transition eventually surfaced unexpectedly.

'And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me,' she said.

The actress did not specify when the moment took place but described it as part of the broader emotional adjustment following the end of filming.

Fan Reaction and Wider Context

Clips of Brown's comments circulated on TikTok, where fans reacted with a mix of sympathy, humour and criticism about both her emotional honesty and the legacy of Stranger Things.

Some viewers expressed empathy for her reflections on fame and identity, with one writing: 'I would cry if I was starting to become more irrelevant,' while others interpreted her comments differently. One user claimed: 'She sat and cried cause she knows her career hit its peak already.'

Attention also turned to the series itself, with fans debating its later seasons and ending. One comment read: 'Especially with how bad the finale was,' while another added: '10 years and somehow we don't have 10 seasons.'

Some users even joked about rewriting the show's conclusion entirely, with one suggesting: 'How about everyone comes back and remake the entire last season and we'll erase it from our memory as if it's never happened.'

The discussion reflects the mixed legacy of Stranger Things as it transitions from an active franchise into a completed cultural touchpoint, with audiences still divided over its ending while responding to the emotional toll its long production cycle had on its cast.

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Life After a Defining Role

Brown's remarks add to ongoing conversations about the emotional impact of early fame, particularly for actors who spend their teenage years in high-profile productions under intense global attention.

While she described the experience as difficult, her comments also underline the close relationships formed during filming and the challenges of moving on from a defining creative chapter.

Her appearance at 92NY marks one of her most candid reflections to date on the emotional aftermath of the series and the personal adjustments that followed its lengthy production cycle.