Alannah Keyser has been removed from 'Love Island USA' after resurfaced social media posts and a video appeared to show her using a racial slur. Peacock, the streaming service that distributes the series, confirmed her exit ahead of episode 20 on 25 June, telling Entertainment Weekly that she 'will no longer be on the show after tonight's episode.' The narrator, Iain Stirling, announced her departure on air with a brief acknowledgement: 'Alannah has left Casa Amor.'

The backlash erupted soon after she entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell on Sunday, 21 June 2026, turning a brief stay on the dating show into a major controversy. The incident also revived scrutiny of the programme's vetting process after another contestant was removed this season over similar allegations.

What The Posts Showed

Read more Why Was Alannah Keyser Removed From 'Love Island USA'? Alleged Racist Video Triggers Dramatic Exit Why Was Alannah Keyser Removed From 'Love Island USA'? Alleged Racist Video Triggers Dramatic Exit

A Snapchat video and screenshots of messages purportedly showing Keyser using a racist slur began circulating online soon after her appearance on Sunday night. In the video, she appeared to sing along to a song that used the word.

The material was not public before her 'Love Island USA' appearance, which meant it was not accessible during the production's vetting process. That detail has become central to the discussion of how the show screens new arrivals before they enter the villa.

Keyser's departure came after her screen time had already been reduced, and her final episode still showed her in a conversation before she was removed from the cast. The edit underscored the speed with which the backlash escalated once the posts started to circulate.

@USC @USCFilmOffice were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography? #LoveIslandUSA #USC pic.twitter.com/gUd4V79Vmm — Bej’a (@imtoothirty) June 22, 2026

Backlash and Social Media Response

The posts spread quickly across social media, with viewers sharing clips and demanding that Peacock take action. The speed of the reaction helped turn a short-lived reality TV appearance into a wider debate about casting checks and online history.

Was obv from how she acted in her introduction I was like hold tf on, she acting real stank with the black guys — Rinkachi | Vagabond 258 l Gants 143 | Magi 255 l (@need_mo_mana) June 23, 2026

A comment on X criticised Alannah Keyser in blunt terms, accusing her of trying to fit in with racist American women. The post added to the wider backlash around her Love Island USA appearance.

She’s a nasty little girl trynna fit in with racist American woman. — solucky (@funnybones55) June 23, 2026

Another X post went further, describing Alannah Keyser as racist amid the growing Love Island USA row.

YOU are the racist — MarkAnthony (@MarkAnthony2021) June 25, 2026

Viewers also pointed to Keyser's behaviour in the villa, with some claiming she appeared less willing to engage physically with the Black male contestants than with other islanders.

A separate TikTok reaction from GWY also circulated widely, offering a concise breakdown of the controversy and the behaviour viewers have pointed to on Love Island USA. The post gathered heavy engagement, showing how quickly the backlash expanded beyond the original clip.

The response has largely centred on frustration over the programme's screening process and the ease with which old posts can resurface once a contestant gains attention. It has also fuelled wider debate about how reality TV handles contestants whose previous online activity becomes public mid-season.

The uproar around Keyser also fits a broader pattern for Love Island USA, which has already faced criticism this season after Vasana Montgomery was removed over similar allegations. The franchise has repeatedly come under scrutiny when contestants' past social media posts resurface, prompting questions about vetting before they enter the villa.

Other reality TV franchises have also faced backlash when contestants' past social media posts resurfaced after filming began, renewing questions about casting checks and how quickly producers respond.