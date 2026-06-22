A bizarre code word used during a steamy episode of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 has sent viewers into detective mode after contestants referred to an intimate encounter as 'French fries.'

The unusual phrase became one of the most talked-about moments from Sunday's episode after Islanders Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims appeared to share a late-night encounter in the villa.

While the show never explicitly explained the term, fans quickly flooded social media with one question: What does 'French fries' mean?

Who the fuck made up the French fries inside sex code word? And more importantly… why??? #loveislandusa — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) June 22, 2026

How One Comment Sent Fans Scrambling for Answers

The moment began after footage showed Kenzie and Corbin getting cosy in bed overnight. The following morning, fellow Islander Trinity Tatum appeared to suggest the pair had gone further than simply kissing.

According to Trinity, what she overheard sounded 'too wet' to be a kiss. She jokingly added that she wanted some 'French fries' as well. The remark immediately caught viewers' attention.

Kenzie later seemed to confirm the intimate exchange during a confessional. 'I was definitely getting some French fries. Feeling good,' she said. 'We were probably doing a bit much honestly but I feel a strong connection with Corbin. We probably got a little bit carried away.'

'Love Island USA' never provided an official definition for the term. However, based on the conversation between contestants and the footage shown, many viewers interpreted 'French fries' as a coded reference to sexual activity.

Online speculation quickly followed, with fans debating exactly which act the Islanders were describing. The lack of clarification only added to the intrigue, helping turn a brief villa conversation into one of the show's biggest viral moments of the week.

'Love Island' Contestants Love Secret Codes

The use of coded language is nothing new for 'Love Island' contestants. Over the years, Islanders have regularly invented euphemisms to discuss romantic and intimate encounters without spelling out every detail on camera. Last season, contestants reportedly used the word 'journey' as a discreet way to talk about their sexual experiences.

Former Islander Hannah Fields later revealed that cast members frequently relied on coded phrases when discussing what happened behind closed doors. The latest 'French fries' reference appears to be the newest addition to that growing Love Island dictionary.

Casa Amor Arrives as the Show Breaks Records

The viral moment comes as 'Love Island USA' continues its impressive run on Peacock. According to the streamer, the first three days of Season 8 generated 824 million viewing minutes, marking a record-breaking start for a Peacock original series.

The timing is also significant because Sunday's episode introduced Casa Amor, the fan-favourite twist that separates established couples and introduces a new group of singles designed to test existing relationships.

That means Islanders including Kenzie, Corbin, Trinity, Zach, Kayda, Bryce, Caleb and others could soon face fresh temptations. With Casa Amor now underway and social media still obsessed with deciphering the meaning of 'French fries,' viewers can expect even more relationship drama in the days ahead.