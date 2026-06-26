Alannah Keyser's time on Love Island USA has come to an abrupt end after Peacock confirmed she would no longer appear on the hit reality dating series. The decision came after an alleged video resurfaced online that appeared to show Keyser using the N-word while singing along to a song, triggering widespread backlash across social media.

The latest controversy has also intensified scrutiny of Love Island USA's contestant vetting process, marking the second cast member to leave the villa this season following the emergence of alleged racist content.

Alannah Keyser Removed From 'Love Island USA'

Peacock confirmed that Alannah Keyser would no longer be part of Love Island USA following Thursday night's episode. The announcement came after the circulation of an alleged video that appeared to show the contestant using the N-word while singing Roddy Ricch's track The Box.

Alongside the video, an alleged historic Instagram comment attributed to Keyser also began circulating online. The comment reportedly contained the same racial slur, prompting renewed criticism from viewers and leading to calls for her removal from the programme.

As the controversy gathered pace, Peacock confirmed that Keyser's journey on Love Island USA had come to an end. At the time of writing, Keyser had not publicly addressed the allegations or her exit from the series.

Posts Were Not Available During Vetting

According to TMZ, production sources said the alleged video and social media posts were not publicly accessible when background checks were carried out before filming began.

The sources claimed the material only surfaced publicly after Keyser had already entered the villa, meaning it was not available during the programme's contestant vetting process.

While the explanation has become part of the discussion surrounding the controversy, it reflects information attributed to production sources rather than an independently verified account of the vetting process.

Second 'Love Island USA' Exit Over Similar Allegations

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Keyser's departure is the second involving allegations of racist language during the current season of Love Island USA.

Earlier in the series, contestant Vasana Montgomery also exited the villa after old videos resurfaced online. According to reports, one clip appeared to show Montgomery using the N-word while rapping along to a song, while another allegedly showed her using the slur while cheering during an arcade game.

TMZ previously reported that production sources gave the same explanation in Montgomery's case, stating that the videos were not publicly available during pre-show screening and only surfaced after she had joined the cast.

The two incidents have drawn attention because both involved archived content emerging after contestants had already begun filming.

Vetting Process Faces Fresh Questions

With two contestants leaving over similar controversies in a single season, discussion has shifted towards Love Island USA's vetting process.

Many viewers have questioned whether contestant background checks are sufficient in an era when private, archived or previously inaccessible social media content can later become public. Production sources have maintained that the alleged material involving both contestants was unavailable during the original screening process.

For now, Peacock has confirmed only that Keyser will no longer appear on the programme. Love Island USA continues following her departure, with the latest incident adding another high-profile controversy to an already turbulent season.