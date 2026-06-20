Lily Collins has confirmed that 'Emily in Paris' will end with Season 6, telling fans that the final run will 'bring you everything you love about the show' and serve as 'the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime.' Collins shared the message in Netflix's announcement on 21 May, as production on the series' last season got underway.

The news came after five seasons of brisk romances, Parisian chaos and the sort of glossy escapism Netflix has built a small empire on. Collins, who leads the series as Emily Cooper, said the show has been 'the trip of a lifetime' and thanked Netflix, Paramount and the fans for sticking with the ride.

It Ends With Season 6

The end of 'Emily in Paris' was not exactly a bolt from the blue, but Netflix has now made it official. Season 6 will be the show's last, and Collins made clear that the team is treating it as a proper farewell rather than a hurried afterthought. Production is already under way, with reports saying the final chapter is being filmed in Greece as well as France.

In her statement, Collins said the cast and crew are 'pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season.' The kind of line every final-season announcement needs, but with a little more weight because the series has been a reliable juggernaut for Netflix for years. It has sold viewers a fantasy version of Paris that is stylish, shameless and, at times, gloriously silly.

Collins also thanked the fans directly, saying, 'We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have "Emily in Paris!"' It is all very sentimental, but then the show has always lived somewhere between romance and well-packaged fantasy.

The Final Chapter

The announcement gives the series a clean ending at a point when plenty of streaming hits simply drift on until they collapse under their own weight. Instead, Netflix is wrapping things up on its own terms, with Collins promising that Season 6 will deliver the familiar blend of fashion, flirtation and Paris-view postcard energy fans expect.

The show has already pushed Emily Cooper through enough romantic and professional detours to fill a small shelf of tourist fiction. Ending now allows the series to close while it still has some sparkle left, rather than turning into the sort of tired late-stage mess viewers quietly abandon.

What comes next for Emily is still part of the mystery, though the final season is expected to pick up after the events set up at the end of Season 5. The story still has unfinished business, and Netflix appears keen to milk every last bit of it before the curtain falls.

Collins has been the face of the series since it began, and her statement reflected that attachment.