Justin Baldoni's wife Emily has accused Blake Lively's lawsuit of being 'disguised as a fight for women', as the couple broke their silence on the long-running legal row nearly two years after it began.

In a new video shared after the case was settled, Emily spoke of 'trauma' and 'injustice' and appeared to challenge the way the dispute had been publicly framed, fueling fresh debate online over whether her words were a direct swipe at Lively.

While Justin spoke broadly about healing and gratitude, it was Emily's remarks that quickly became the focal point of discussion, with fans divided over whether she was questioning the use of women's rights language in connection with Lively's claims.

Emily's remarks immediately prompted debate online, with supporters arguing she was suggesting the legal battle had been framed as a fight for women's rights, while critics said her comments unfairly dismissed Lively's allegations.

Baldonis Break Silence After Lawsuit Settlement

In a video shared on Instagram following the settlement of the long-running dispute, Emily reflected on the toll the controversy had taken on their family. She described the past two years as filled with 'trauma' and 'injustice', before making what many viewers interpreted as her strongest criticism yet of the legal dispute involving Lively.

'Our gratitude doesn't negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We've had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women,' she said. 'So much to unpack.'

Although Emily never mentioned Lively by name during that portion of the video, the timing and context led many viewers to believe she was referring to Lively.

Justin echoed his wife's comments by thanking supporters who, he said, stood by the family while they chose not to speak publicly, explaining that they had waited for what they believed was the right moment to share their perspective.

Inside The Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Dispute

The legal saga began after Lively filed suit over alleged misconduct connected to the production of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit. The dispute eventually narrowed significantly before both sides reached a settlement earlier this year, avoiding a trial.

Emily's remarks quickly spread across social media, where reactions reflected the divisions that have surrounded the case from the beginning.

Many supporters of Baldoni praised Emily for defending her husband after remaining quiet throughout the proceedings. Others argued that her statement validated what they believed had been an emotionally exhausting experience for the Baldoni family.

'I'm glad she stood by him. Man, I love Blake Lively, but I feel she blew things out of proportion. I still don't understand what her issue was she had everything going for her, yet it seemed like she was determined to put Baldoni and his family through all of that. At this point, I'm rooting for Baldoni,' one comment read.

Some fans applauded her decision to focus on the personal impact rather than revisit every legal detail, with several writing that they admired the couple's emphasis on healing, faith and family instead of continuing public attacks.

Fans Split Over Emily's 'Fight For Women' Comment

Critics argued that Emily's description of the lawsuit risked minimising allegations involving workplace misconduct and women's advocacy.

Others questioned whether either side should continue making public comments now that the legal proceedings have concluded, suggesting that the focus should remain on moving forward rather than revisiting the conflict.

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'Public opinion should never replace due process. Serious allegations deserve serious evidence-not online teams picking winners before the facts are fully established. Respect the process and let the truth speak,' one netizen wrote.

The reaction highlights how contested the It Ends With Us controversy remains, with supporters of both Baldoni and Lively continuing to interpret developments in very different ways.

The reaction underscores how polarising the It Ends With Uscontroversy remains, with supporters of both Baldoni and Lively continuing to interpret developments through sharply different lenses.

For the Baldonis, however, the message appeared less about reopening the dispute than about closing a difficult chapter.

Justin repeatedly thanked supporters for standing by the family during what he described as an extraordinarily painful period, while Emily indicated there is 'so much to unpack', hinting they may choose to share more of their experience in the future.

For now, the couple said their priority is healing and spending time with their children after what they describe as two years marked by trauma, resilience and recovery.