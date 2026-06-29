Love Island UK has found itself at the centre of controversy after contestant Gabriel Garland was removed from the villa following the discovery of his connection to a 2019 stabbing case in London.

Sources confirmed that Garland, who entered the show during the Casa Amor twist, had left the villa and would not be returning. Producers did not provide further details, citing a duty of care towards participants.

Why Was Gabriel Garland Removed?

According to reports, producers became aware during filming that Garland had been present at a New Year's Eve party in south-east London in 2019 where two men were stabbed. Court documents connected to the conviction of another individual reportedly mention Garland as attending the gathering.

Importantly, Garland was not charged with any criminal offence and has not been found guilty of wrongdoing in relation to the incident. The individual convicted in the case, Vitor Mazzer, was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was later sentenced to prison.

Questions Over ITV's Vetting Process

Garland's removal has sparked debate among viewers about the show's background-check procedures. Reports suggest the connection to the case did not appear during standard checks because Garland had no conviction relating to the incident.

Social media users quickly questioned how a contestant could enter the villa before producers became aware of the matter. ITV has not publicly detailed the process that led to his removal.

He Will Still Appear on Screen

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Because Garland had already filmed scenes before leaving the show, viewers are still expected to see him in upcoming episodes. ITV reportedly has no plans to replace him with another Casa Amor contestant.

The departure marks the second notable contestant exit this season. Earlier in the series, George Knight also left the villa, with ITV initially citing personal reasons.

A Growing Reality-TV Debate

The controversy has reignited wider discussions about how reality television programmes vet participants and balance public scrutiny with contestants' privacy. While some viewers believe producers acted appropriately once the information came to light, others argue that being linked to an incident without being charged should not automatically end a contestant's participation.

For now, ITV's position remains clear: Gabriel Garland has left the villa and will not be returning, bringing an abrupt end to one of the most talked-about Casa Amor arrivals of the season.

Why is 'Love Island' Popular?

Since its revival in 2015, Love Island UK has become one of Britain's biggest reality television programmes. Set in a luxury villa, the series follows a group of single contestants who couple up in the hope of finding romance while competing for a cash prize.

Throughout the season, Islanders face challenges, dramatic recouplings, surprise arrivals and public votes that determine who stays in the competition.

One of the show's biggest attractions is its unpredictable twists. Events such as Casa Amor, where contestants are separated and introduced to new potential partners, have produced some of the franchise's most memorable moments and regularly dominate conversations across social media. The combination of romance, competition and unexpected drama has helped Love Island build a loyal audience in the UK and internationally.

Another High-Profile Controversy

The series airs on ITV2 in the UK, with episodes also available to stream on ITVX. International viewers can watch the show through licensed streaming services that vary by country, including Hulu in the United States and other regional platforms with ITV distribution agreements.

Garland's exit marks another high-profile controversy for Love Island, a programme that has frequently made headlines beyond the relationships formed inside the villa. While ITV has stressed its commitment to contestant welfare, the incident has reignited debate over how reality television producers should balance background checks, fairness and public expectations.

For now, Gabriel Garland's time on Love Island UK has come to an abrupt end. Although he has not been accused of any crime related to the 2019 stabbing case, his reported connection to the incident proved enough for producers to remove him from the show, ensuring the controversy remains one of the biggest talking points of the current season.