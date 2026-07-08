Robert Irwin's new romance was back in the spotlight in New York City this week, as the Dancing with the Stars champion was photographed arriving at Hulu studios with American wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, in scenes that have fuelled talk that his mother Terri and sister Bindi are allegedly uneasy about his fast‑moving relationship plans.

The news came after months of speculation about the pair, with gossip pages suggesting everything from a fairy‑tale romance to whispers that the couple were already hitting a rough patch.

Irwin and Scully have been linked for several months, their low‑key outings and shared passion for conservation driving fan theories long before any public confirmation. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the latest photos have thrown petrol on the gossip fire.

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Irwin and Scully were spotted arriving at Hulu's New York studios together, though they noticeably avoided walking side by side. Witnesses and images from the outing show Scully, 25, trailing a couple of metres behind Irwin as they entered the building, a small but telling attempt to keep the focus on his work rather than their personal life.

Long‑lensed photographers captured the pair within the same frame, feeding the narrative that this is no casual fling. The two appeared relaxed but cautious, dressed down rather than red‑carpet ready, which only added to that sense of a behind‑the‑scenes partnership rather than a staged photo op.

Irwin is in New York to plug Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, a new spin‑off on ABC and Hulu that he is hosting after his big win on the US series with professional partner Witney Carson. The show is set to premiere on 13 July, and Scully's presence in the city during this crucial promotional push has been seized on as evidence that she is firmly in his inner circle.

Her decision to join him on the road neatly counters recent claims that they were already on the rocks. Far from keeping their distance, she appears to be acting as a quiet support act, staying out of the spotlight while still being very much there.

For a woman who has grown up in the glare of cameras, that kind of low‑drama backing is probably gold.

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Why Terri And Bindi Irwin Are Allegedly Alarmed By His Relationship Plans

Robert Irwin has never really had a public, long‑term relationship before, which makes this one feel like unfamiliar territory not only for him, but for the Irwin family brand that has been carefully cultivated since Steve Irwin's death.

According to reports, Terri and Bindi's concerns have less to do with Scully herself and more with the velocity of the relationship.

'It's not that they're questioning Ashleigh herself,' an unnamed source reported, adding that the family think she 'seems lovely' and understand why Robert is so taken with her. The same source claimed the alarm bells are ringing because Robert is 'already racing ahead and making all sorts of plans when the relationship is still very new.'

For a family whose professional and personal lives are essentially fused, the idea of a new partner being quickly woven into that fabric is not a small thing. One badly timed breakup can turn into both emotional fallout and business disruption, and the Irwins know better than most how unforgiving the public can be when family narratives shift.

The notion that Robert wants Scully more involved in his world is not hard to believe. The same report suggests he is keen for her to spend significant time at Australia Zoo, 'getting to know the family business and becoming part of the wider Irwin world.' On paper, it actually sounds like a pretty neat fit.

Scully is an award‑winning wildlife photographer, not a random influencer parachuted into the conservation scene. She has been in the Irwin orbit for years. Back in 2018, she posted a photograph on Instagram alongside a very young Robert, his mother Terri and sister Bindi, urging followers to oppose the planned trophy hunt of 24 grizzly bears in Wyoming.

'Please consider joining me and my friends the Irwin's by speaking up on behalf of Wyoming's grizzly bears,' her caption read, as she rallied support against the proposed autumn hunt.

That early collaboration was not a one‑off. It is believed Robert and Ashleigh maintained a close working relationship in the years that followed, their shared projects in conservation laying the groundwork before things reportedly turned romantic after his stateside Dancing with the Stars run and extended time in the US last year.

In other words, this is not a whirlwind 'met‑on‑holiday' situation. The foundations appear to have been there for a while.

Whether that makes Terri and Bindi feel reassured or even more cautious is another question. From the outside, it is easy to say that a partner who understands the grind of conservation work and media scrutiny is perfect for Robert.

From the inside, you can see why a mother might worry when her son starts talking big life plans while barely out of his early twenties and juggling a mad travel schedule.

There has been no on‑the‑record comment from Terri or Bindi about Scully, and no statement from Australia Zoo addressing the tabloid chatter about family tension. That silence is telling in its own way. The Irwins are veterans at managing narratives, and sometimes the clearest message is the one they choose not to send.

For now, the only hard facts are simple enough. Robert Irwin is in New York, fronting a major US television spin‑off. Ashleigh Scully is there too, staying just far enough behind him on the pavement to suggest she knows exactly how hot the spotlight can get. Whether the next set of photos shows her in khaki at Australia Zoo will say more than any anonymous 'source' ever could.