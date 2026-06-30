Cara Delevingne has said Johnny Depp was 'driven crazy by jealousy' over rumours about her relationship with Amber Heard, confirming on Louis Theroux's podcast that the pair became involved only after Heard's marriage to Depp had ended.

Speaking in London, Delevingne also said Heard was 'entangled with other people,' a blunt line that cuts through years of gossip and, at least for now, resets the timeline.

Cara Delevingne On The Johnny Depp Rumours

The news came after years of speculation that Delevingne and Heard had been romantically involved while Heard was still married to Depp, a claim Delevingne now directly challenged. In the interview, Theroux raised 'the Johnny Depp thing' and asked whether Depp had been 'driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you,' prompting Delevingne to answer, 'Am I meant to comment?'

Delevingne did comment, just not in the way tabloid chatter had promised. She said Depp had been 'pretty driven crazy by jealousy' but added, 'Nothing was happening at that point.' Her account is careful on timing, and that matters here, because the old gossip relied on the suggestion that she and Heard were already involved before Depp and Heard split.

She then drew the line more plainly. 'Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose... No, I don't suppose. I know,' she said, before describing the two women as 'entangled' once Heard was going through her divorce. Delevingne added that Heard was 'also entangled with other people,' a detail that makes the whole thing feel messy rather than cinematic, which is probably closer to the truth anyway.

Jealousy Over Amber Heard Entanglement

The phrase, 'entangled,' is doing a lot of heavy lifting. It is vague enough to avoid a neat headline-friendly confession, but clear enough to confirm there was a romantic connection, and that it happened after Heard and Depp's marriage had broken down.

In other words, the most explosive version of the rumour does not survive Delevingne's own account.

The story has been shadowing the Depp-Heard saga for years, partly because the legal fallout was so sprawling and partly because celebrity disputes tend to mutate into their own folklore. Depp and Heard were married from February 2015 to May 2016, then became locked in a long series of public and legal battles that pulled in courts, media coverage and a great deal of online bile.

In 2020, Depp lost his libel case against The Sun over an article that called him a 'wife beater,' after the High Court found the newspaper had shown the meaning of that claim to be substantially true. Two years later, Depp won a defamation case in Virginia against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post article, while Heard won a smaller counterclaim over comments made by Depp's lawyer. The legal record is there, even if the online shouting match has long since gone feral.

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Cara Delevingne, Heard And The Long Aftermath

Delevingne's comments also land in the middle of her own public shift. She publicly confirmed in May that she is a lesbian, telling a crowd at Rosalía's London concert, 'If you don't know this already, I'm a lesbian, and my weakness used to be straight women.'

A few weeks later, on Call Her Daddy, she said she had learned more about her sexuality through sleeping with friends because 'there was a safety in that.'

Cara Delevingne revealed she discovered more about her sexuality through sleeping with her friends because it felt safer. She also admitted she used to hurt men who fell in love with her, until she met a man who broke her heart and took her virğinity.



“I discovered more of my… pic.twitter.com/qbsv67bMzK — 𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓻𖤐 (@wyd_loner) June 29, 2026

There is a temptation to treat all of this as celebrity wallpaper, but it is more than that. Delevingne spent years being folded into other people's storylines, then had to untangle herself in public, which is a fairly mad way to live.

Her latest remarks about Heard do not solve anything, but they do show how easily a rumour can harden into certainty when enough people repeat it.

She also linked the timing to work on London Fields, the film on which she and Heard were working together and which Depp also appeared in uncredited. That detail is not trivial, because it places the two women in the same orbit professionally before any romance, making the gossip look a bit thinner than it once did.

For all the noise, Delevingne's central point is simple. She says Depp suspected an affair that was not happening at the time, and that whatever happened between her and Heard came later, during the divorce aftermath rather than before it.

It is the kind of clarification that will irritate some people and vindicate others, but it also leaves the bigger Depp-Heard story exactly where it has been for years, overexposed, overargued and still not quite done.