A Florida man accused of murdering British woman Sonia Exelby is awaiting trial after prosecutors alleged the 31-year-old attempted to abandon a long-discussed murder fantasy shortly before she was killed, transforming what investigators say began as a consensual online arrangement into a brutal homicide.

According to Marion County court records, Dwain Hall, 54, of Ocala, Florida, faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder and kidnapping following Exelby's death in October 2025. Hall has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled to begin on 5 November.

The case has attracted international attention because of its disturbing mix of online fetish communities, digital communications and evidence that prosecutors say shows Exelby withdrew her consent before her death. Hall has not been convicted, and the allegations against him remain to be tested in court.

Online Relationship Allegedly Evolved Into a Deadly Plan

Investigators allege Hall and Exelby first connected through a fetish website in 2023, where discussions reportedly centred on bondage, domination, suicide and Exelby's expressed fantasies about being killed.

According to court documents, their online relationship developed over nearly two years, with Hall allegedly describing himself as Exelby's 'mentor' while conversations became increasingly detailed and personal.

Prosecutors claim the pair eventually agreed that Exelby would travel from England to Florida, where Hall would carry out what investigators described as her desire to be 'sexually abused, tortured, and murdered.'

Florida man is behind bars awaiting trial after allegedly killing a woman who traveled from the United Kingdom and agreed to pay him $4,000 to carry out her fantasy of being sexually abused, tortured, and murdered. pic.twitter.com/sKQXB5oJ1C — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 4, 2026

Court filings allege Exelby agreed to pay Hall $4,000 to help settle an Internal Revenue Service debt in exchange for carrying out the plan. Investigators also claim they discussed how to explain her disappearance to family members and, if questioned, to law enforcement.

Authorities noted that British officials had reportedly prevented Exelby from travelling under similar circumstances in 2024. Court records also indicate investigators were aware she had documented mental health diagnoses, although prosecutors have not argued those conditions alone explain the events that followed.

Purchases and Messages Form Key Part of the Prosecution Case

On 10 October 2025, Exelby flew from Portsmouth to Gainesville Regional Airport, where investigators allege Hall collected her before driving to an Airbnb in Reddick, Florida, that she had rented.

Before collecting her, surveillance footage and receipts allegedly show Hall purchasing several items, including rope, parachute cord, gun cleaner and deodorant. After completing the transaction, prosecutors say he returned to buy a shovel separately.

Investigators believe those purchases demonstrate planning before Exelby's arrival. The prosecution's case, however, rests heavily on what happened after she reached Florida.

Within roughly 24 hours of arriving, Exelby allegedly sent a series of Discord messages to a friend describing a situation very different from the one she had previously discussed online.

According to court filings, she wrote that 'last night was so bad' and claimed Hall had taken her phone and locked her inside the Airbnb because 'he doesn't trust me with it.' In another message, she reportedly wrote., ' thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind time to stew.'

She also described herself as terrified, telling her friend, 'I'm so so scared I'm so broken and in so much pain all I can do is lay here,' before adding, 'I'm trying to be quick and my time's up.' Prosecutors argue those messages demonstrate that Exelby had changed her mind and no longer wished the plan to continue.

Video, Financial Records and DNA Evidence

Investigators later recovered what they describe as a deleted four-minute video allegedly recorded by Hall inside the Airbnb.

According to an arrest affidavit, the footage shows Exelby with visible bruising while Hall questions her. Investigators say she appeared frightened, rarely looked at the camera and repeatedly followed Hall's instructions during the recording.

Court documents allege Hall instructed her to repeat degrading statements before responding, 'Good, good.' Financial records also form part of the prosecution's evidence.

According to investigators, Hall processed seven debit card transactions through his roadside assistance business on 11 October after allegedly discovering Exelby had not brought the promised cash payment. Court records state Hall later told investigators he became frustrated because only about $1,200 could be processed after several transactions were declined.

Body Found Days After Missed Flight

After Exelby failed to board her scheduled return flight to the United Kingdom on 13 October, relatives reported her missing. Four days later, investigators discovered her body buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion County.

According to court documents, Exelby suffered four stab wounds. Investigators also recovered a product label matching the shovel allegedly purchased by Hall from soil covering the grave. Deputies stopped Hall later that same day on Interstate 75 near Ocala.

Before his arrest, prosecutors allege Hall messaged a friend on Facebook asking them to safeguard a package containing what he described as 'precious and valuable personal items.'

When investigators recovered the package, they reportedly found a bracelet and a seven-inch knife. Court records state DNA recovered from blood on the knife matched Exelby's. Investigators also allege Hall initially denied knowing Exelby before later acknowledging he had recorded a video of her, which he claimed he subsequently deleted.

Prosecutors contend the digital evidence, financial records, surveillance footage and Exelby's final messages demonstrate that, although she initially travelled to Florida as part of an agreed arrangement, she attempted to withdraw before her death. Hall disputes the allegations and remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty. His case is scheduled to be heard before a Marion County jury when trial proceedings begin in November.