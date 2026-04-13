A violent afternoon in downtown San Diego escalated rapidly when police were forced to deploy a K9 unit to subdue a suspect accused of striking a parking attendant in the head with a wooden cane.

Authorities say the incident left a young worker hospitalised with multiple head injuries, prompting renewed scrutiny of public safety and police response tactics in busy city centres.

Attack Unfolds In Busy Downtown Parking Area

According to SDPD and local coverage by FOX 5 San Diego and KUSI News, the assault occurred at approximately 3:42 pm near K Street and 13th Street, close to a well-frequented parking facility known locally as the Tailgate Padres Parking Lot. According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the victim, a 25-year-old Ace Parking attendant, was seated on an electrical box when he was approached and attacked.

Police reports indicate that the suspect used the broken handle of a wooden cane to strike the victim repeatedly on the head, an attack SDPD described as a stabbing, causing two lacerations that required hospital treatment. The victim was later transported to UC San Diego Medical Center. Authorities confirmed that the injuries were 'non-life-threatening', though the nature of the head trauma required urgent medical attention.

According to initial reports shared via Instagram and confirmed by FOX 5 San Diego and KUSI News, the suspect — identified as Lathapoun Keovongsa, 20 — allegedly attacked the victim in broad daylight, triggering a swift but complex response from law enforcement.

Suspect Located With 6-Foot Cane

Following the assault, officers launched a search and soon located Keovongsa near Park Boulevard. He was reportedly still armed, this time wielding a 6-foot wooden stick, raising concerns about further potential harm.

According to SDPD statements, the suspect refused to comply with officers' commands. Attempts to subdue him using less-lethal rounds proved ineffective, creating a tense standoff in a public area. Officers were then compelled to escalate their response.

K9 Deployment Ends Standoff

Police ultimately released a K9 unit to bring the situation under control. The police dog reportedly bit the suspect on the arm, allowing officers to restrain and arrest him without further escalation.

In a statement, SDPD confirmed that the use of the K9 followed established procedures after other methods failed. 'The suspect was uncooperative and continued to pose a risk,' authorities noted, emphasising that the deployment was necessary to ensure public safety.

ALERT: San Diego police release K9 on a man who reportedly stabbed a parking attendant in the head with a wooden cane.



Lathapoun Keovongsa allegedly stabbed a parking attendant twice in the head in a parking lot in downtown San Diego.



Authorities located Keovongsa, wielding a… pic.twitter.com/1l57lTft5q — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 13, 2026

Victim Recovery and Community Impact

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The injured parking attendant was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center shortly after the attack and is expected to recover. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of frontline workers, particularly those operating in open, public environments.

The attack occurred without warning, according to SDPD, adding to unease among local residents and workers in the area.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have not disclosed a motive behind the attack, and investigations remain ongoing. Authorities are expected to review all aspects of the incident, including the suspect's behaviour leading up to the assault and the sequence of police actions.

Keovongsa remains in custody as SDPD determines potential charges. The victim is expected to make a full recovery. Police have not disclosed a motive and the investigation remains ongoing.