Amanda Knox has arrived in London for two sold-out screenings of her latest documentary; Mouth of the Wolf at the Greenwich Picturehouse.

Mouth of the Wolf tells the story of Knox returning to Perugia to confront the prosecutor who put her in jail.

The documentary is directed by her husband and released on the 26th of January.

Who is Amanda Knox?

Amanda Knox, an American from Seattle, Washington was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy and staying with British Leeds University student Meredith Kercher who was also studying in Perugia.

On the 2nd of November 2007 Kercher's body was found in her bedroom in the apartment the two of them were sharing.

Italian authorities later arrested Knox, her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, bar owner and Knox's boss Diya 'Patrick' Lumumba, and drifter Rudy Guede.

Eight Years of Legal Fights in Italy

Lumumba was later exonerated while Knox, Sollecito, and Guede were convicted and sentenced to 26, 25, and 16 years in prison.

Four years later an Italian appeals court found both Knox and Sollecito not guilty. However, in 2013 the Supreme Court of Cassation, the highest court in Italy overruled the appeals court setting up a second trial in which both were found guilty again.

Finally, in March of 2015 the Supreme Court of Cassation not only ruled that both Knox and Sollecito were aquitted, but that they were completely innocent of any involvement in the murder.

According to The Guardian, the panel of judges wrote that 'The trial had oscillations which were the result of stunning flaws, or amnesia, in the investigation and omissions in the investigative activity,' the judges said.

'"The international spotlight on the case in fact resulted in the investigation undergoing a sudden acceleration, that, in the frantic search for one or more guilty parties to consign to international public opinion, certainly didn't help the search for substantial truth," the judges wrote.'

Since the aquital Knox has become a mother of two and married Christopher Robinson in 2020. She also has started her own podcast and has had multiple TV shows, documentaries, and books recounting the story.

'Famehungry and Chasing Noteriety'

In respone to Knox coming to London the Kercher family lawyer said according to Evoke:

'Ms Knox had reopened old wounds by dragging the case back into the spotlight again, this time just a stone's throw from where Ms Kercher grew up in Coulsdon, south London. He urged Ms Knox to "draw a line" under the case so the family could preserve Ms Kercher's memory. "It seems to me and the family that every six months or so Knox makes another media initiative, be it a podcast, interview, documentary or film," Mr Maresca said.'

'"Every time she speaks, she reopens the tragedy of what happened to Meredith... It really hurts the family... why doesn't she respect her memory and keep quiet?" The lawyer confirmed the family understood Ms Knox wanted to visit them and Ms Kercher's childhood home while she was in the UK, but he said the request was "unwanted"'

'You do have to ask yourself why. Her co-accused, Raffaele Sollecito, has quietly faded away and you don't hear anything at all from him. We don't understand why she just can't close this chapter. To us it appears she is just famehungry and chasing notoriety.'