Former Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn has announced his engagement to 21-year-old Alisya Mata, sharing the news on Instagram after proposing in front of Rome's Colosseum. The 30-year-old proposed while parked on a bed of rose petals, with the iconic ancient landmark as his backdrop.



'When in Rome you should propose to your girl,' the one-time North Carolina congressman wrote on Instagram. The post quickly drew tens of thousands of likes and over a thousand comments, with supporters and political allies flooding the thread with congratulations. In the same post, Cawthorn added: 'Happiest weekend of my entire life. So thankful to God! When you know, you know. No need to date for years on end without getting married and delaying starting a family.'



A Second Shot at Marriage

It is not Cawthorn's first walk down the aisle. He was previously married to fitness influencer Cristina Bayardelle for eight months until their divorce in December 2021, citing 'irreconcilable differences.' It remains unclear how long Cawthorn and Mata had been together before the proposal, as neither has publicly addressed the timeline of their relationship.

The engagement comes as Cawthorn has been working to rebuild both his public image and his political career. He is currently running for election to the US House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District, with the Republican primary scheduled for 18 August 2026. Cawthorn has cited the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a key reason for re-entering politics, telling Fox News: 'After Charlie Kirk's assassination, I knew that there was really no option. I've decided to run for Congress again.'

A Record Marked by Controversy

The Rome proposal offered a rare moment of personal celebration for a politician whose public life has been defined far more by scandal than sentiment. During his single term in Congress, Cawthorn's tenure was marked by various controversies, including allegations of insider trading and improper payments, bringing a handgun to an airport, and appearing in a leaked nude video.

He also made explosive — and unsubstantiated — claims about his fellow Republicans. He alleged, without providing evidence, that his GOP colleagues invited him to orgies and that they frequently used cocaine, before later saying his claims were 'exaggerated.'

His legal troubles have continued well beyond his time in office. Cawthorn was arrested in Florida on 10 September 2025 for failing to appear in court, taken into custody and released just over an hour later on a £1,488 ($2,000) bond. The hearing he missed was for a citation issued on 19 August by Naples police, after he was found driving without a licence. His team attributed the missed appearance to a scheduling error, with a spokesperson saying: 'Madison keeps a very busy schedule and, due to a scheduling misunderstanding, did not appear in court this morning. Following processing, Madison was immediately released.'

From Capitol Hill to the Comeback Trail

Cawthorn was elected in 2020 and served one term in Congress as one of the youngest members in more than a century, before losing his primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. After his defeat, he relocated to Florida and largely stepped back from the national spotlight — until his congressional comeback announcement in October 2025.

The engagement in Rome arrives at a politically charged moment for Cawthorn, who is now campaigning in a crowded GOP primary. He faces multiple Republican candidates who have filed to run for Florida's 19th Congressional District.

Cawthorn has not issued a further public statement beyond his Instagram post. He is currently running for Florida's 19th Congressional District, with the Republican primary scheduled for 18 August 2026. Alisya Mata has not made a public statement about the engagement.