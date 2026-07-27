Taiwanese model Nah Kai has become a talking point among Jennie fans after appearing as the male lead in the BLACKPINK star's 'Less Than a Lover' music video, with viewers searching for details about his background and modelling career.

Nah Kai stars opposite Jennie in the romantic visual, which has attracted attention for its cinematic storytelling and emotional themes. While some fans have analysed the song's lyrics and storyline, linking them to Jennie's past relationships, the singer has not confirmed that the track was inspired by a specific person.

The discussion has largely centred on Nah Kai's identity, his previous work in the entertainment industry and his role in Jennie's latest solo release.

Who Is Nah Kai?

Nah Kai is a Taiwanese model who has gained recognition through fashion and entertainment work in South Korea.

According to reports, Nah Kai built his profile through modelling before appearing in Korean entertainment projects. He previously featured in SEVENTEEN members DK and Seungkwan's 'Blue' music video, before taking on the male lead role in Jennie's 'Less Than a Lover'.

His appearance alongside Jennie has brought renewed interest in his career, with fans looking into his previous work and background following the music video's release.

Nah Kai's Role in Jennie's 'Less Than a Lover' Music Video

Nah Kai plays Jennie's on-screen love interest in 'Less Than a Lover', appearing as part of a fictional romance storyline centred around a relationship between friendship and love.

The music video uses a cinematic concept, showing Jennie and Nah Kai navigating an emotional connection through scenes filmed in Girona, Spain. Their on-screen chemistry became one of the main talking points following the release.

However, there has been no indication that the collaboration represents anything beyond Nah Kai's role as the male lead in the music video.

Why Fans Are Linking 'Less Than a Lover' To Jennie's Past Relationships

Following the release of 'Less Than a Lover', some fans began analysing the song's lyrics, visuals and emotional themes, leading to speculation that the track could reflect Jennie's personal experiences.

Online discussions have referenced Jennie's previously reported relationships, with some viewers comparing the music video's romantic storyline to her past. Some fans also shared theories about Jennie's on-screen chemistry with Nah Kai, with one commenter writing, 'She fits better with Kai than V tbh, I really hope they're back together'.

Other users focused on similarities between Nah Kai and Jennie's former partner Kai, pointing to details such as their reported heights and ages. One fan commented, 'OMG Kai height is 182, actor Kai height is 183, and he is 24 years old like Kai in 2018, 24 years old gooosh'.

However, these comparisons remain fan speculation, and Jennie has not confirmed that 'Less Than a Lover' was written about an ex or inspired by a specific person.

How Nah Kai Became the Mystery Male Lead

Before the music video's premiere, Jennie's teasers featured a mystery male figure, prompting fans to search for clues about his identity.

After Nah Kai was revealed as the model appearing alongside Jennie, interest shifted towards his modelling background and previous entertainment appearances.

The release has introduced Nah Kai to a wider international audience beyond his existing work in fashion and Korean entertainment projects.

Jennie's Latest Solo Release Draws Attention

'Less Than a Lover' continues Jennie's solo activities following her previous releases outside BLACKPINK, combining her music with a detailed visual concept.

While fans continue to discuss the possible meaning behind the song, Nah Kai's confirmed connection to Jennie remains limited to his role as her co-star in the music video.