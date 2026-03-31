The cracks in Donald Trump's once-unshakeable MAGA base are now impossible to ignore, as allies turn on each other in a bitter public row over war, media spin, and broken promises.

What began as quiet unease has erupted into a full-blown revolt, with Marjorie Taylor Greene launching a blistering attack on Fox News and accusing it of misleading viewers over the escalating conflict with Iran. The backlash now raises serious questions about whether Donald Trump is losing control of his own political movement.

MAGA Figures Turn on Each Other

The infighting was sparked when prominent conservative voices began criticising how Fox News portrayed the ongoing Iran conflict as a success. Greene amplified the backlash, writing that the network was 'brainwashing boomers to support what we voted against.'

Her comments reflect a growing frustration among segments of Trump's base who feel betrayed by the shift from campaign promises of peace to active military engagement. The anger is not just directed at media outlets but also at the administration itself.

For many supporters, the issue cuts deep. Trump built his campaign around ending foreign wars, repeatedly declaring himself the 'candidate of peace.' Now, with billions reportedly being spent on military operations, critics within his own camp are questioning whether those promises were ever genuine.

War Promises Clash With Reality

During his campaign, Trump insisted that the United States would avoid new conflicts and focus on stability at home. However, the current situation with Iran appears to contradict those pledges.

Reports suggest massive military action has already taken place, with claims of extensive damage to Iran's capabilities. At the same time, there are discussions within Republican circles about funding the war, potentially through cuts to domestic programmes.

This has fuelled outrage among voters who believed Trump's anti-war stance. The perception that the administration is now embracing the very policies it once condemned has become a central point of criticism.

The frustration is compounded by fears that the conflict could escalate further, with some officials refusing to rule out deeper military involvement. For many, this represents a dramatic and alarming shift in direction.

Fox News Under Fire

Fox News now finds itself in the unusual position of being attacked by the very audience it has long served. Critics argue that the network is downplaying the risks of the Iran conflict while promoting a narrative that aligns closely with the administration.

Greene's remarks have struck a nerve, as they echo broader concerns about media credibility. Some conservatives claim the network is prioritising loyalty over truth, a charge that has intensified following past controversies involving misinformation.

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The accusation that Fox is acting as a mouthpiece rather than an independent news source has further deepened divisions within the right. For viewers who once trusted the network implicitly, the current backlash signals a significant shift.

The fallout highlights a deeper issue facing Trump as he heads into the next phase of his presidency. The unity that once defined the MAGA movement is beginning to fracture, with disagreements over policy, messaging, and leadership becoming increasingly public.

While some supporters continue to defend the administration's actions, others are openly questioning its direction. The clash between political allies and media figures suggests that the divide is not just ideological but also deeply personal.

As the situation unfolds, one thing is clear. The battle is no longer just about foreign policy. It is about trust, loyalty, and whether Trump can still command the unwavering support that once defined his political power.