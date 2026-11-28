Former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the MAGA movement 'beyond repair' on Friday 27 November 2026 after a Thanksgiving photograph she shared the previous day attracted accusations of dishonesty and artificial intelligence (AI) manipulation. Greene disputed the allegations, saying that a wall clock which prompted questions about the image had no batteries.

Greene was once a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Her Thanksgiving message, featuring a photograph of herself in a kitchen holding a plate of meat, instead drew criticism from members of the political movement she previously championed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Thanksgiving Photo Fraud Allegations

In an exchange reported by Atlanta Black Star, political commentator and comedian Shawn Farash questioned the authenticity of Greene's holiday post after noticing a televised football broadcast in the background. He alleged that the photograph had been taken the previous year, basing his accusation on the team visible on the television.

'The Redskins did not play today. This is last year's game. This picture isn't even from this year,' Farash alleged. 'Wonder what she's hiding? This woman is as real as a three dollar bill.'

Greene rejected his account in a post on X, stating, 'I did not post an old photo from last year.'

She explained that NFL broadcasts routinely feature promotional segments and commercials, meaning the presence of a particular team on television does not necessarily establish when a photograph was taken. Greene also shared a second photograph which she maintained was taken moments later and featured a different on-field presentation.

She described the allegations as a 'petty and pathetic attempt' to discredit her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Explains the Clock Behind AI Claims

Attention subsequently shifted to a discrepancy between the time displayed on the kitchen wall clock and the timestamp visible in screenshots of the photograph's metadata. One critic claimed the clock displayed 8:30, while the timestamp read 6:13.

One social media user alleged, 'This is AI LOL. Why do you keep lying to your audience? Who cares! You used AI and now admit it lol'.

Other users questioned the presence of an adjustment option in the screenshots. However, iPhones provide an option to alter a photograph's date and time regardless of whether those details have previously been edited.

The screenshots alone cannot establish whether the metadata was altered. Without access to the original image files and associated metadata, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify when the photographs were taken.

Greene maintained that the clock was not functioning because it contained no batteries. She added, 'I'll be sure to fix that. MAGA is so stupid now, it's beyond repair.'

Here is the meta data details of my Thanksgiving photo from yesterday. I did not post an old photo from last year.

Shawn Farash is an incredibly stupid liar. You do realize during football games, they show NFL promotions and commercials right? Here is a second photo snapped… https://t.co/xW39wwwxaX pic.twitter.com/FEYSsOxOEk — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 27, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives Family Support as Farash Retracts Claim

Greene's eldest daughter, Lauren, intervened on X, calling Farash 'a moron' and challenging his understanding of American football broadcasts.

'Buddy, spend some time in REALITY and have fun with your family,' she added.

Greene also indicated that other relatives shared her frustration.

'You don't even want to hear what the rest of the family is saying about the absolute idiots on this platform who participated in the most pathetic petty smear campaign against me on Thanksgiving of all days.'

Farash admitted on Friday that he was 'wrong' after reviewing the football footage and the metadata screenshots Greene had shared.