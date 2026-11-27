The Trump administration has warned that taxpayers could face more than $10 billion in potential cancellation fees if Congress fails to approve funding for planned missile purchases involving RTX Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp., potentially leaving several weapons procurement targets significantly reduced.

The warning, outlined in a White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) submission to Congress, highlights the financial risks of halting procurement agreements intended to expand production and replenish military stockpiles. The administration wants the funding included in the next temporary spending measure before the current arrangement expires on 11 December.

The proposed purchases follow weapons expenditure during military operations in the Middle East and are intended to strengthen US military preparedness, including for a potential conflict in the Pacific. Without congressional approval, the administration warns that procurement shortfalls and contract termination costs could exceed $10 billion.

Missile Programmes Face Potential Shortfalls

The OMB estimates that Lockheed Martin's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) programme could fall 347 missiles short without additional funding authority. Planned procurement of SM-3 Block IIA interceptors could also drop from 136 units to just 12, while Tomahawk purchases could fall below targeted levels.

Patriot interceptors are also among the weapons systems highlighted in the administration's funding push. The programmes are part of a wider effort to strengthen US air defence and precision-strike capabilities. The estimated termination costs are not confirmed liabilities, as the agreements have not been fully completed. The figures reflect the administration's projected financial exposure if lawmakers fail to approve the procurement plans.

Why Defence Contractors Could Seek Compensation

The Pentagon has been negotiating agreements with major defence companies to increase missile and component production. These arrangements are intended to encourage manufacturers to invest in facilities, workers, and supply chains to meet military demand.

If the government cancels procurement commitments after contractors have invested resources, it could face compensation obligations, depending on contractual terms. The actual costs would depend on the provisions of the agreements and the circumstances surrounding any cancellation. The estimated fees could exceed the roughly $1 billion termination cost associated with the Army's cancellation of the Future Combat Systems programme, a major defence initiative estimated to cost $160 billion.

Congress Faces Pressure Ahead of December Deadline

The administration wants lawmakers to incorporate the funding into the next stopgap spending bill. However, temporary funding measures generally restrict new programmes and increases in production, potentially complicating the procurement plans.

The debate comes as President Donald Trump has advocated a $500 billion increase in defence spending. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also criticised major contractors over delays and cost overruns in military deliveries. The funding request could test the administration's efforts to accelerate weapons production amid congressional spending restrictions.

Questions Remain Over Funding Approval

The proposed funding has not secured congressional approval, leaving uncertainty over whether the request will be included in the next stopgap measure. Todd Harrison, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute specialising in defence issues, questioned whether the administration's warning was accurate or amounted to posturing. He reportedly said there was little chance the request would be included in the temporary funding bill.

Lockheed Martin directed questions about the funding to the Pentagon and OMB. The company has said it plans to invest more than $8 billion in accelerating production through 2030. RTX did not comment on the request, while the Pentagon had not responded to requests for comment at the time of the supplied reporting. The outcome of the funding debate could determine whether the Pentagon maintains its planned procurement levels or faces potential costs associated with commitments that may not proceed.