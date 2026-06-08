A 20-year-old McDonald's shift manager remains in intensive care after a coworker allegedly threw hot oil on him during a violent assault at a Yuba City, California restaurant over the weekend. Jacob Smith, 20, suffered severe burns to his face, neck, right arm and back, requiring specialised treatment in the burn unit at UC Davis Medical Centre.

Police in Sutter County identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, who was arrestedfour days after fleeing the scene, though Investigators have not disclosed a motive, and it appears Jacob Smith still does not know why he was attacked at work. Smith's mother, Amber Smith, launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised $96,000 (approximately £71,700) to help cover mounting medical expenses and recovery costs.

Second-Degree Burns Over 22 Per Cent of His Body

The incident occurred on Saturday night, 30 May 2026. Smith was preparing to end his shift, reportedly in the office counting money, when he was attacked in the kitchen. He sustained second-degree burns over 22 per cent of his body, He remains in the ICU at UC Davis Medical Centre, where doctors are treating his injuries and considering whether skin grafts will be needed

Yuba City Police Lieutenant Michael Bullard said the victim was ambulatory and able to communicate despite the obvious burn injuries. Deputies later found Bluett and arrested him on a warrant after he fled the restaurant, which police said was reported as a hot-liquid burn incident following the shift. Bluett was later held without bail after his arraignment in Sutter County.

Three Felony Charges, Not Guilty Plea

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Jalani Bluett was booked into Sutter County Jail and charged with felony battery causing serious bodily injury, felony mayhem, and felony assault with a deadly weapon. Bluett pleaded not guilty to all three charges during his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon before a local judge in Yuba City.

Authorities said Bluett was held without bail at Sutter County Jail as he awaits further court proceedings and legal hearings regarding the alleged assault. The judge scheduled his preliminary hearing for next Friday, when prosecutors will present testimony and evidence to the court.

Mother Describes Excruciating Pain and Upcoming Surgery

'The pain he's experiencing is so excruciating that they can't give him a level of pain medicine outside of the ICU,' Amber Smith said of her son's condition. Smith is expected to undergo surgery next week, including a skin graft procedure, as doctors work to help him heal properly from the second-degree burns.

Amber Smith also stated her son's pain is so severe that he needs ICU-level care. She also said he kept asking, 'Why did he do this to me?', as he struggled to process the attack and understand why it happened.

His mother wrote in the GoFundMe that Jacob faces a 'long and painful recovery' requiring ongoing medical treatment and substantial time away from work. She added that he will be unable to work during his recovery. Supporters have flooded the fundraiser with messages wishing Jacob Smith a swift recovery, while Amber Smith said her son is trying to stay positive as he faces surgery and a long recovery.

Many of the donors left comments on the page. One praised Jacob Smith as a wonderful young man and wished him and his family strength during recovery.

Another donor described the attack as heartbreaking and said she hoped Jacob Smith would soon feel like his old self again.

A supporter left a message on the fundraiser sending prayers and encouragement to Jacob Smith as he recovers.

The case also highlights a wider safety problem in fast-food workplaces. Reporting and worker-safety studies have documented burns, threats and violent incidents at McDonald's and other chains, with employee complaints often citing stress, understaffing and the pace of kitchen work as added risks.