Sweet-toothed Americans are in for a massive treat today as the country celebrates National Donut Day 2026. Famous bakeries and local shops across the United States have quietly unlocked a wave of exclusive, single-day promotions to mark the occasion.

By mapping out your morning commute just right, you can snag completely free pastries and deep discounts before these limited-time offers vanish tonight.

The highly anticipated event lands this Friday, 5 June, giving Americans the ultimate excuse to dive into one of their all-time favourite sweet delicacies. Leading the charge are high-street favourites like Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts and 7-Eleven, all launching massive promotions to celebrate the big day.

The Wartime History Behind the Sweet Tradition

There is far more to this annual tradition than just grabbing a free snack, as the day actually traces its roots back to a profound legacy of wartime service and bravery.

Marked every year on the first Friday in June, the event was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to pay tribute to their courageous 'Donut Lassies' and 'Donut Girls'. These brave women travelled all the way to France during the First World War, setting up camp near the front lines to comfort American troops with fresh pastries and a small taste of home.

National Donut Day is about more than a sweet treat...



It's a day rooted in joy, service, tradition, and community, values that have been part of The Salvation Army's National Donut Day celebration since it was established in 1938. pic.twitter.com/C82MAUcKKc — The Salvation Army Tampa Area Command (@SATampaArea) June 3, 2026

According to The Salvation Army, these dedicated volunteers operated out of temporary huts, providing vital supplies, emotional comfort and spiritual guidance alongside batches of warm, freshly fried pastries. Their tireless efforts ultimately turned the simple doughnut into an enduring symbol of hope and relief for American troops fighting thousands of miles from home.

'The story of the Donut Lassies is one of extraordinary courage,' Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army, stated in a news release. 'The women who traveled to the front lines of a world war displayed compassion and bravery. On this 88th National Donut Day, we honor their remarkable legacy alongside the veterans who have served this nation, reminding ourselves to carry that same spirit of joyful service into every community we serve.'

To commemorate the day, The Salvation Army is set to hand out pastries to veterans across numerous American cities alongside a lineup of special events, which includes the National Donut Day World Donut Eating Championship in Washington, D.C.

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Krispy Kreme Unlocks Completely Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is rolling out one of the day's most anticipated deals, offering guests a free doughnut of their choice on 5 June with no purchase required. Available at participating shops and drive-thrus, the promotion limits one free pastry per customer and excludes specific limited-time or seasonal flavours. Additionally, anyone buying a standard-priced dozen can snag a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 (£1.49).

'National Doughnut Day is one of our most joyful traditions – a moment to celebrate the doughnuts people love, the guests who inspire us every day and the simple happiness that comes from sharing something sweet,' said Alison Holder, Chief Brand & Product Officer at Krispy Kreme.

'We're excited to welcome everyone in on Friday to enjoy a free Krispy Kreme favorite and celebrate with us,' the top executive added.

Dunkin' Launches Annual Free Pastry Promotion

Dunkin' is marking National Donut Day with a familiar favourite, offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, 5 June. This marks the 16th consecutive year the coffee and pastry giant has run the promotion, according to USA Today.

IN 'MMMMM DOUGHNUTS' NEWS...



National Donut Day is this Friday June 5th... and this might be the easiest ROI you'll get all year. 🍩



A bunch of major brands are handing out free donuts, proving one of my favorite business truths:

Sometimes the simplest promotions are the most… pic.twitter.com/BH6mhWYysQ — boobaJONES (@boobaJONES) June 3, 2026

To expand the celebrations, the chain has partnered with lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane to launch a limited-edition collection inspired by Dunkin's most recognisable products. The collaborative line is set to drop online and at select retail shops on 5 June.

Tim Hortons Extends One-Day Deals for the Weekend

Tim Hortons is keeping the celebrations rolling past the big day by offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any small, medium, or large drink through Sunday, 7 June. According to USA Today, customers can claim this deal once a day by redeeming the offer exclusively through the Tim Hortons mobile application.

More Nationwide Bakery and Supermarket Discounts

A myriad of other retailers and food chains are also joining the annual celebration with exclusive promotions.

7-Eleven, Speedway And Stripes

7-Eleven, Inc. is treating 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to unlimited classic glazed doughnuts for just 50 cents each at participating branches on June 5. Additionally, the retailer is selling 7-Select Mini Donut packs for $1 (0.74).

Bonchon

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is handing out a complimentary Korean doughnut with any purchase of $15 (£11.17) or more between June 5 and June 7. Customers can claim the cinnamon sugar-coated dessert, which comes with a sweet cream dipping sauce, by using the code 'DONUTDAY' on Bonchon's website or mobile app.

Lidl

Supermarket chain Lidl is giving myLidl loyalty programme members one free doughnut from its in-store bakery on 5 June. No purchase is necessary, but shoppers must activate the voucher within the myLidl app before checking out.

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie Rewards members can score $3 (£2.23) back in loyalty points when purchasing a six-count package of Bakery Donuts on National Donut Day.