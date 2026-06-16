Meghan Markle is said to be under fresh pressure in the United States after new poll data reviewed by Newsweek showed a 13 point decline in the Sussexes' popularity across two quarters, while traffic to her As Ever brand website was also reported to have fallen by 89,000 in January. The report has apparently left the Duchess rattled and, according to a source quoted by Closer, frustrated with Prince Harry as she tries to steady both the brand and the couple's public image. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Markle has spent the past couple of years trying to build As Ever into something sturdier than a passing celebrity project. That makes the latest numbers awkward, because they point to a brand that may not be catching the way the people behind it had hoped. And for anyone watching the Sussex machine from the outside, the optics are messy.

Meghan Markle And The As Ever Pressure

A source told Closer the result was 'beyond demoralising,' adding that Markle had 'put so much effort into her brand over the last couple of years' and was facing 'a very painful reality' in the wake of the polls. That is the heart of it. This is not just about one bad week or a noisy headline cycle. It is about a figure that suggests the story is not travelling in the direction Markle would want.

Newsweek's review, as presented in the report, pointed to a 13 point decline over two quarters. In plain English, that suggests the Sussexes have been losing ground rather than simply moving around in the usual swirl of public opinion. The As Ever traffic figure adds the commercial sting. Public perception and consumer interest do not drift apart for long, and that is the rather brutal maths of the thing.

There is also a wider point here about celebrity brands and how quickly they can go from polished to brittle. If people are not clicking, they are often not buying, and that is where the conversation gets uncomfortable. It is one thing to be visible. It is another to be wanted. Those are not always the same thing, no matter how glossy the branding.

Meghan Markle And Harry's Role In The Fallout

The source quoted by Closer said Markle wanted Harry to be 'equally invested in building their brand,' even if the project felt 'too Hollywood' for him. According to the same source, she complained that he 'acts as though he's above it all, when in reality they can't afford to be above it,' and that the poll and the numbers proved it.

That line lands because this is not really a romance story or even a pure PR story. It is about labour. Who is showing up, who is making the calls, who is doing the slog when the data turns ugly. Markle, the source claimed, wants Harry to be making connections, showing enthusiasm and treating the future as a joint mission. In other words, less posture, more graft. A fairly simple brief, really, though apparently not a painless one.

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The couple have long been judged as much by optics as by output, and this report suggests the balance may be tilting in an unhelpful direction. If the popularity numbers are indeed sliding, the brand question becomes harder to dodge. At that point, every delay, every half step and every unconvincing public move starts to matter a bit more. That is the ugly bit nobody likes to say out loud.

There is, of course, a gap between a reported poll drop and a full blown verdict on Markle's future. One quarter, even two, does not write the final chapter. But it does throw a spotlight on how fragile celebrity brands can be when they depend on attention that can turn cold almost overnight. For now, the picture is less about a clean split and more about pressure, irritation and numbers that do not flatter anyone.