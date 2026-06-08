Princess Eugenie has become the focus of an online debate after a brief moment at her cousin Peter Phillips' wedding prompted social media users to draw comparisons with Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie Compared To Meghan Markle After Wedding Photo Circulates Online

The 36-year-old royal attended the June 6 wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, and several senior members of the British royal family. The event marked one of Eugenie's most prominent public appearances in recent months and brought together King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne, and other relatives.

According to reports, some commenters claimed Eugenie's behaviour reminded them of Markle, who has frequently faced criticism from royal commentators and social media users for allegedly seeking media attention during public appearances. One commenter described the moment as 'very Meghan Markle', while another suggested Eugenie appeared to be deliberately acknowledging photographers.

Princess Eugenie greeting her first cousin once removed, Mia Tindall, during the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at the All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire today.



📸 Karwai Tang pic.twitter.com/0YGj151Atg — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) June 6, 2026

The comparison is notable because Eugenie has long been regarded as one of the royal family members closest to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Over the years, reports have suggested she maintained a friendly relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even after their departure from royal duties in 2020.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, however. Some social media users defended Eugenie, arguing that the image merely captured a natural family interaction during an emotional gathering. Others suggested that a single photograph can be misleading and may not accurately reflect what was happening in the moment.

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Why Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Absent From The Wedding?

The discussion surrounding Eugenie comes amid renewed attention on the Sussexes' relationship with the wider royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from Peter Phillips' wedding, with reports indicating they were not invited to the event. Royal commentator Emily Nash suggested the absence was linked to the natural cooling of Harry's relationship with Phillips over recent years rather than a deliberate snub.

According to sources cited by royal publications, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry have reportedly had little contact in recent years. Observers also noted that Harry's attendance could have shifted media attention away from the bride and groom and onto ongoing royal family tensions.

As a result, online commentators linked Eugenie's wedding appearance to Markle, with some suggesting the princess was displaying the same camera-conscious behaviour often attributed to the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal Sisters In The Spotlight Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

The wedding itself represented a rare public reunion for many members of the royal family. It also marked another significant appearance for Eugenie and Beatrice as they continue navigating public life amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding their father, Prince Andrew. Recent royal events have placed increased attention on the York sisters and their position within the monarchy.

While the online comparisons between Eugenie and Meghan Markle have attracted coverage, the discussion ultimately highlights the intense scrutiny faced by royal family members. In an age where a single photograph can spark thousands of comments, even an ordinary interaction at a family wedding can quickly become the subject of widespread speculation.

For now, neither Eugenie nor representatives for the royal family have publicly addressed the social media reaction, leaving royal watchers to continue debating whether the moment was simply an innocent family exchange or a glimpse of behaviour some believe mirrors that of Meghan Markle.