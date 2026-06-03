Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly divided over how to handle his deepening royal rift, as the Duke of Sussex is said to have been left off the guest list for cousin Peter Phillips' wedding in the Cotswolds on 6 June, while Meghan focuses on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The reports came after a fresh round of claims from royal commentators that Harry has been trying, with limited success, to repair relations with King Charles ahead of next year's Invictus Games. His decision to step back as a working royal and the subsequent fallout with his family have left him on the margins of major royal events.

Now, the prospect of a family wedding bringing together the King, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales has once again highlighted Harry's absence and the question of where he and Meghan fit into the wider royal picture.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Odds Over Royal 'Chaos'

According to a royal insider quoted by The Mirror, Meghan Markle wants to 'steer clear' of what she reportedly calls Harry's family 'chaos,' choosing instead to concentrate on her own business projects in the US. That characterisation, if accurate, is stark but not unbelievable. The Sussexes' marriage has, from the outside at least, been lived in the slipstream of a long and very public family conflict.

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, is due to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at a ceremony expected to draw senior royals, including Charles, Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales. Palace sources cited in the reports suggest Prince Harry, 41, has not been invited, reflecting how far his decision to leave royal duties in 2020 still reverberates.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe, speaking to the Mirror, suggested that even if an invitation had gone out, Harry would almost certainly have declined because of his strained relationship with Prince William.

'The sticking point is William's attendance,' he said. 'Harry's not going to agree to go to an event where he's going to be forced to come face to face with his brother, who is absolutely still livid with him.'

That may be Larcombe's reading rather than a hard fact, but it chimes with the broader pattern. The brothers, once inseparable, now appear to orbit the same events only on separate days, if at all.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond added another layer of calculation. She argued that inviting Harry and Meghan would risk eclipsing the bride and groom. In her words, it would be 'the biggest no-no' for the Sussexes to dominate coverage of what is meant to be Peter and Harriet's day.

She said leaving them off the guest list was 'the most sensible course,' grouping them with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are also said not to be attending.

Lifestyle Brand Ambitions Collide With Sussex Royal Rift

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If Harry is still grappling with his role on the fringes of the monarchy, Meghan Markle's trajectory looks more straightforward.

She is reportedly pouring her energy into As Ever, a lifestyle brand positioned in the aspirational wellness and home space. The less the brand is associated with bitter family feuds, the better.

Larcombe suggests this is creating a subtle but real divergence between the couple.

'Meghan's keeping very busy building her brand, while Harry's busy coping with his worst nightmare, living life as a pseudo-celebrity royal,' he said.

He argued that this world of red carpets and camera flashes is precisely what Harry once said he despised growing up, while for Meghan, visibility and glamour are 'part of her brand building.'

Harry has been candid about his discomfort with royal life. He has previously said: 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role. Wherever this is headed, I don't like it. It killed my mum.'

According to Larcombe, remarks like that have done little to ease tensions in Windsor circles.

He contends that almost every public appearance Harry makes now 'morphs into a sort of soap opera', with audiences and media alike poring over perceived references to his father and brother.

In his view, Harry 'keeps dragging his family into virtually everything he does, because that's literally the only thing about Harry that's significant.'

For Meghan, that presents a branding problem as much as a personal one. As Ever is meant to conjure calm aspiration, not unresolved family disputes. Larcombe describes her as 'very determined, very ambitious, very focused and very driven,' and suggests she is now 'trying to forge her own path' away from the instability of royal rows.

None of the claims about private tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been confirmed by the couple or by Buckingham Palace.

What is clear is that as the royal family gathers for Peter Phillips' wedding in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will once again be watching from afar, navigating a life that still cannot quite shake the shadows of the one they left behind.