Prince William's alleged defiant plan to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from royal life is, according to a new report, deepening family tensions in the UK this year, with insiders claiming it has put him at odds with both King Charles and Kate Middleton.

The claims about William's stance emerge just as he is said to be preparing one of the boldest financial moves of his public career. Heat magazine reports that the 43 year old Prince of Wales has set in motion plans to sell around £500 million worth of property from his Duchy of Cornwall estate, the vast land and asset portfolio he inherited when Charles became king. The proceeds, the outlet says, are earmarked for nature projects and work to end homelessness, issues William has increasingly framed as the core of his long term mission.

William's Property Gamble

The reported sale of part of the duchy is being spun by those close to William as more than a financial reshuffle. An unnamed insider told Heat that offloading 'part of the billion dollar land trust he inherited when his father became King, so that he can invest $500 million into helping solve the homeless crisis and support environmental causes, is a great indicator of where his head and heart are at.'

The same source painted it as a statement of intent from a future monarch. 'It also shows that he's getting things done. He's putting things in place so that he can execute his vision, and he's clearly got real business chops. It's also a real power flex; this is a big signal that he's gearing up for his reign,' the insider said, adding that William is trying to treat the move like a routine business matter rather than a publicity exercise.

None of these claims has been confirmed by Kensington Palace, and the specific figures should be treated with caution. But the broad direction of travel fits with how William has tried to position himself, less velvet and carriages, more spreadsheets and social impact.

That approach inevitably throws a harsh light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in California. William is still backed by royal wealth and institutional heft. The Sussexes are not.

The couple, now in Montecito with son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, four, continue to rely on commercial deals. Their latest collaboration with Netflix and Meghan's push into a lifestyle brand that uses her Duchess of Sussex title in its marketing have kept them firmly in the spotlight. Royal author Tom Bower has claimed they need to generate at least $3 million a year to sustain their lifestyle in one of the United States' priciest enclaves. That figure is not independently verified here, but it matches the broader picture of financial pressure laid out by commentators.

The insider quoted by Heat suggests Harry and Meghan are watching William's philanthropic drive with something close to resentment. 'No doubt Harry and Meghan are watching with great envy,' the source said. 'He's making the sort of massive impact they bragged they were going to make when they launched their charitable Archewell Foundation, but that fell flat.'

The same source went further, arguing that William is building the kind of legacy their mother, Princess Diana, 'would be so proud of,' in a way the Sussexes, cut off from royal funding, simply cannot match.

Banishment Talk

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The more contentious claim is not about property, but people. Heat says William remains furious about Harry and Meghan's tell all projects, from their Netflix series to Harry's memoir and interviews, and about what he sees as the couple profiteering from their royal titles.

On that basis, many royal watchers have speculated that when William eventually takes the throne, there may be, in their words, no way back into the working royal fold for the Sussexes. That speculation has been sharpened by the insider's claim of a looming reckoning.

'The moment he does get control, whether that's officially taking the throne, or just finally getting his father to come around to seeing his way and booting them out, the curtain is going to come down on Harry and Meghan,' the source said.

There is no official sign that titles are about to be removed or that a formal banishment is on the table. None of the palaces has commented on the briefing, and no documentation supports the idea of imminent constitutional changes. As such, talk of William 'booting them out' should be treated as unverified insider rhetoric, not settled fact.

Even so, it fits a wider picture of a prince whose patience has worn thin, especially as the Sussexes sign another first look Netflix deal and are, according to Heat, speculated to be discussing a one off special to mark the 30th anniversary of Diana's death next year. There is no formal confirmation of that project.

Kate In The Middle

Where William's alleged plan looks uncompromising, Kate Middleton is portrayed as a moderating force who has, so far, failed to shift him.

The insider quoted by Heat claims the Princess of Wales is not on board with William's hard stance and has been urging him to take the high road rather than cut Harry and Meghan off completely. Her concern, they suggest, is as much about the children as the headlines.

'Her loyalty is to William first and foremost, but she doesn't think the right choice is to totally banish them forever. She very much supports Charles having a relationship with the children, and she'd like her children to know their cousins,' the source said, referring to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

Kate is said to worry that stripping titles or formally annexing the Sussexes would be a bad look for William, suggesting punishment rather than restraint. She is not, according to the insider, pushing for a return to Harry's old half in, half out plan or for him to rejoin the inner circle. Instead, she is cast as the family diplomat, focused on the longer term impact on the next generation.

'It's no secret she's tried many times to broker some sort of peace deal for these two with no luck,' the source said. They added that Kate plans to keep chipping away at her husband's position, though in the end she will ultimately go along with his decision.

Even her patience, though, is said to be under strain. Harry has repeatedly spoken in public about hoping to mend ties and insisted he still loves his father and brother. At the same time, Meghan continues to lean on her duchess title in branding, and the couple's royal style tours and streaming deals collide head on with sensitivities inside Kensington Palace. Each new Sussex project for Netflix is likely to irritate William further, given the bitterness already surrounding the couple's use of the platform.

'William always hears her out as he's very respectful of Kate, but she hasn't swayed him, not so far,' the insider said. 'Every time they pull something like that, any progress she's made with William evaporates. They say they want to make amends, but their actions tell a very different story, so this is an uphill battle on every level for Kate.' The private conversations cannot be independently verified, and no royal household has commented on the record, so the claims should be treated with caution.