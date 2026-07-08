A mysterious Melbourne bridge climber brought one of Australia's busiest motorways to a standstill after scaling a 460-foot pillar of Melbourne's Bolte Bridge, then refusing to come down for hours unless his extraordinary demands were met.

What began as an apparent graffiti mission soon escalated into a six-hour spectacle, with police, emergency crews and thousands of stranded motorists watching as the masked man remained perched high above the city. Along the way, he demanded lower taxes, requested a peanut butter and jam sandwich with a glass of milk, and even asked for a blanket to keep warm in Melbourne's winter chill.

Jack Gibson-Burrell, 22, was arrested after voluntarily climbing down from the 140-metre tower where he had remained since the early hours of this morning.https://t.co/7g7Je48nzO — Gary Buckley™ (@myrddenbuckley) July 7, 2026

Six-Hour Standoff Brings City Traffic To A Halt

The incident unfolded early on the Bolte Bridge, a major transport link connecting Melbourne's CBD with the Port of Melbourne, Melbourne Airport and the wider M1 motorway network.

As emergency services responded, sections of the bridge and surrounding roads were affected, causing widespread traffic chaos in Melbourne during the busy morning commute. Motorists faced lengthy delays while police focused on resolving the situation safely.

The unidentified climber had scaled one of the bridge's towering gateway pillars, reaching a perch around 460 feet above the ground. At times, he was partially obscured by low cloud, highlighting just how high above the city he had climbed.

The resulting Bolte Bridge standoff quickly became one of Melbourne's most talked-about stories of the day, both on the ground and online.

Melbourne police in standoff with graffiti artist perched above Pam the Bird tag on Bolte Bridge tower.https://t.co/vJsBODqUT2 — Gary Buckley™ (@myrddenbuckley) July 6, 2026

Graffiti Stunt Takes An Unexpected Turn

Authorities believe the man climbed the structure to paint another large Pam the Bird graffiti tag, an anonymous street art symbol that has appeared across Melbourne since 2023.

The distinctive bird has previously been painted on landmarks including Flinders Street Station and Melbourne's International Gateway installation along the M1, making it one of the city's most recognisable graffiti tags.

Instead of leaving after completing the artwork, however, the climber settled in at the top of the pillar and began posting videos through the Pam the Bird social media account.

That decision transformed what could have been a routine vandalism investigation into a viral story followed by thousands online.

Vandal demands peanut butter sandwich to end Australian bridge stand-off https://t.co/wP6HVDkEse — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) July 7, 2026

'Lower The Taxes'

The moment that propelled the incident across social media came when the climber explained why he refused to descend.

'I'm not coming down until they lower the taxes,' he said in one video.

He then added, 'I'm f***** sick of paying that st.'

When social media users asked which taxes he meant, the account responded with a single answer, 'All of them.'

The unusual declaration quickly became the defining moment of the incident, shifting attention away from the graffiti itself and towards the bizarre anti-tax protest unfolding hundreds of feet above Melbourne.

Almost nine hours after he sparked traffic chaos and a major police operation atop the Bolte Bridge, alleged Pam the Bird graffiti vandal Jack Gibson-Burrell surrendered.



Mr Gibson-Burrell was spotted climbing the 140m Bolte Bridge tower just after 3am before abseiling down and… pic.twitter.com/KLSlgJenv7 — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) July 7, 2026

A Sandwich, A Blanket And A Glass Of Milk

The demands did not stop there.

As temperatures hovered around three degrees Celsius on the ground, the climber requested a 'blankey' to help cope with the cold conditions at the top of the bridge.

He later issued another request that only added to the surreal nature of the morning.

'I want a peanut butter and jam sandwich and a glass of milk, or I'm not coming down,' he said in another video.

The demand for peanut butter and jam sandwiches soon became another talking point after the account posted a photograph of the masked man sitting atop the pillar, with the caption that he was 'patiently waiting for my pb & j sandwich'.

Dramatic Moments Above Melbourne

Despite the humour surrounding some of the online posts, the situation remained inherently dangerous.

At one stage, the man appeared to raise tensions further by abseiling partway down the bridge pillar before stopping to wave at people below. He then climbed back to his original position as emergency crews continued monitoring the situation.

Later in the morning, the account indicated that he intended to come down peacefully at midday, adding that he was waiting for the tide to go out. Sea level sits roughly 95 feet below the top of the towering bridge pillar.

Mystery Still Surrounds Melbourne Bridge Climber

The identity of the Melbourne bridge climber has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear what charges, if any, he may ultimately face.

Equally unanswered is how he managed to access one of Melbourne's most prominent bridge structures without being stopped before reaching the summit.

What is certain is that the incident evolved far beyond a graffiti stunt. Over the course of six hours, it became a major Melbourne police standoff, disrupted one of the city's busiest transport corridors, reignited interest in the elusive Pam the Bird graffiti campaign and generated widespread online discussion through a mix of political slogans, internet humour and genuine public safety concerns.